Half-Ton Butter Sculpture Highlights 'Choose PA Dairy' Campaign

Farm Show Staple Encourages Pennsylvanians to 'Find their Power'

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding today helped unveil the Farm Show butter sculpture, carved from a half-ton of butter and depicting the Choose PA Dairy 'Find Your Power' campaign. The sculpture, a long-time Farm Show staple, encourages Pennsylvanians to support our state's dairy industry.

"People from across the commonwealth look forward to Farm Show each year, and this sculpture is one of the most beloved parts of this annual event," said Gov. Wolf. "But it's more than just butter. It's a way for us to honor our dairy industry in a fun and memorable way – an industry that we work hard to promote and support year-round."

The sculpture, sponsored by American Dairy Association North East (ADANE), features several individuals donning superhero capes, including an athlete, a soldier, a doctor, a firefighter, and a dairy farmer. The sculptors began work in mid-December to craft the work of art from butter donated by Land O' Lakes in Carlisle, Cumberland County.

"This year's Farm Show theme is Inspiring Pennsylvania's Story, and the butter sculpture has for many years been a part of that story," said Sec. Redding. "No matter which shape it takes on from year to year, it's always a celebration of our state's dairy industry, and of the rich history of the entire agriculture industry."

Also on hand to unveil the sculpture were Marilyn Hershey of Ar-Joy Farms in Chester County; Charlie Batch, two-time Super Bowl Champion and former quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers; and sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton of Montgomery County.

"The butter sculpture sends a powerful message and is a great reminder to consumers to choose local Pennsylvania milk and dairy products," said Marilyn Hershey on behalf of the state's dairy farm families. "Milk's nutrients fuel our body and our brain, so no matter what you do in life, be sure to get three servings of dairy every day."

"As a professional athlete, it was important for me to fuel up on nutritious foods to not only perform my best on the field, but to also give me the strength and energy I needed for the entire day," said Charlie Batch, former quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. "Milk was one of those super foods that has powered me along the way from youth sports on up to the NFL, and even still to this day."

The butter sculpture is on display in the Farm Show's Main Hall. Following the Farm Show, the butter will be moved to the Reinford Farm in Juniata County to be converted into renewable energy in the farm's methane digester.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show is the nation's largest indoor agricultural event, featuring 12,000 competitive exhibits, more than 5,200 of which are animal competitions, plus 300 commercial exhibitors. The show runs January 5 – 12, 2019. Admission is free and parking is $15 in Farm Show lots. The Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center is easily accessible from Interstates 81 and 83.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/half-ton-butter-sculpture-highlights-choose-pa-dairy-campaign-300772642.html

SOURCE American Dairy Association North East