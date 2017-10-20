The Halal Guys Partners with Illustrator and Graffiti Artist, RISK

RISK to Create Custom Limited-Edition Pieces for The Halal Guys' Rewards Members

ASTORIA, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halal Guys, the fast-casual Middle Eastern restaurant famous for pioneering American halal food, is announcing a partnership with legendary illustrator and graffiti artist Kelly Graval, known internationally as RISK. Together they will debut an exclusive collection of The Halal Guys apparel.

RISK will create three custom designs for The Halal Guys that will be turned into various limited-edition t-shirts, hoodies and hats. Beginning this fall and throughout 2018, these special edition swag items will be awarded to top members of The Halal Guys' loyalty program.

"As we approach the one-year anniversary of launching our rewards program, we wanted to give our most loyal fans something special," said Andrew Eck, director of marketing for The Halal Guys. "We're excited to see RISK's incredible talent and our brand come together through these custom pieces."

Members of The Halal Guys' loyalty program that have earned the most points will be selected to receive the first round of these limited-edition pieces though exclusive invitations.

The Halal Guys Rewards launched in November of 2016 to capitalize on the brand's passionate and growing fan base. Members earn points with each purchase, and customers can earn perks such as free beverages, free platters, special treats for birthdays and other exclusive offers.

About The Halal Guys

The Halal Guys grew from its humble beginnings as a food cart on the streets of New York City to a global icon known as the largest American Halal street food concept in the world. The food cart first began serving its authentic halal food on the corner of 53rd and 6th Avenue in 1990. In 2014, The Halal Guys began expanding its authentic Halal cuisine from the food cart into restaurants and now operates more than 50 locations within the United States, Canada, Indonesia, South Korea and the Philippines. For more information, visit www.thehalalguys.com or connect on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About RISK

Kelly Graval, the multi-talented Fine Artist, Illustrator and Graffiti artist known as RISK, has been synonymous with the Los Angeles art community for decades. With a career spanning 30 years, RISK has solidified his place in the history books as a world-renowned graffiti legend. RISK attended USC's School of Fine Arts and has had his artwork featured in galleries all over the world. His art can be seen in music videos by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ice Cube, Michael Jackson and more. RISK has also worked with some of the most notable music festivals, musicians and events around the globe including Coachella, the MTV Music Awards, Sunset Strip Music Festival, The Doors and Aerosmith.

