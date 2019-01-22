  1. Home
Hain Celestial Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Date and Conference Call

By
 The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life™, will conduct a conference call to discuss its Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 financial results on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. The call will feature remarks by Hain Celestial's management team.  The call will be webcast and can be accessed on Hain Celestial's website at http://www.hain.com under Investor Relations and subsequently through Audio Archives. 

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
The Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Almond Dream®, Arrowhead Mills®, Bearitos®, Better Bean®, BluePrint®, Casbah®, Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Coconut Dream®, Cully & Sully®, Danival®, DeBoles®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Empire®, Europe's Best®, Farmhouse Fare™, Frank Cooper's®, FreeBird®, Gale's®, Garden of Eatin'®, GG UniqueFiber™, Hain Pure Foods®, Hartley's®, Health Valley®, Imagine™, Johnson's Juice Co.™, Joya®, Kosher Valley®, Lima®, Linda McCartney® (under license), MaraNatha®, Mary Berry (under license), Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Orchard House®, Plainville Farms®, Rice Dream®, Robertson's®, Rudi's Gluten-Free Bakery™, Rudi's Organic Bakery®, Sensible Portions®, Spectrum® Organics, Soy Dream®, Sun-Pat®, Sunripe®, SunSpire®, Terra®, The Greek Gods®, Tilda®, Walnut Acres®, WestSoy®, Yorkshire Provender®, Yves Veggie Cuisine® and William's™. The Company's personal care products are marketed under the Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, Earth's Best®, JASON®, Live Clean® and Queen Helene® brands.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hain-celestial-announces-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2019-earnings-date-and-conference-call-300782491.html

SOURCE The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

