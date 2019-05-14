Hain Celestial Announces Appointment of Veteran Consumer Packaged Goods Executive as President, North America

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) ("Hain Celestial" or the "Company"), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life™, today announced the appointment of Kevin McGahren, as the President, North America. In this role, Mr. McGahren will be responsible for leading Hain Celestial's teams in North America including marketing and research and development. He will report directly to Hain Celestial's President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark L. Schiller, and will be a member of the Company's Executive Leadership Team.

Mr. McGahren is an accomplished consumer packaged goods executive with over 30 years of industry experience in driving value creation at both public companies and in private equity backed ventures. He was most recently the CEO of Dancing Deer Baking Company, a private equity backed natural dessert and snack company. He also served as the President of the American Beverage Corporation as well as President and founder of PANOS brands, a specialty and natural foods company. Earlier in his career, he held a series of leadership roles across multiple brands at Kraft Foods, including the Vice President of Marketing for Nabisco Cookies in which he had responsibility for Kraft's largest snack foods business. He will play in integral role in working with Mr. Schiller and the Hain Celestial executive leadership team to simplify the portfolio, strengthen capabilities, reinvigorate top line growth, and expand margins and cash flow.

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Alba Botanica®, Almond Dream®, Arrowhead Mills®, Avalon Organics®, Bearitos®, Better Bean®, BluePrint®, Casbah®, Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Coconut Dream®, Cully & Sully®, Danival®, DeBoles®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Europe's Best®, Farmhouse Fare™, Frank Cooper's®, Gale's®, Garden of Eatin'®, GG UniqueFiber™, Hain Pure Foods®, Hartley's®, Health Valley®, Imagine®, JĀSÖN®, Johnson's Juice Co.®, Joya®, Kosher Valley®, Lima®, Linda McCartney's® (under license), Live Clean®, MaraNatha®, Mary Berry (under license), Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Orchard House®, Queen Helene®, Rice Dream®, Robertson's®, Rudi's Gluten-Free Bakery®, Rudi's Organic Bakery®, Sensible Portions®, Spectrum Organics®, Soy Dream®, Sun-Pat®, Sunripe®, SunSpire®, Terra®, The Greek Gods®, Tilda®, Walnut Acres®, WestSoy®, Yorkshire Provender®, Yves Veggie Cuisine® and William's™.

