Gustus Vitae, Maker of Salts, Spices, and Sugars, Releases Probiotic Ocean Salt(TM)

Industry-first release joins other unique offerings like Blue Cheese, Dijon Mustard, and Kimchi Sea Salt



LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankie Scanlon, founder of Gustus Vitae, announces the release of another unique, industry-first: Probiotic Ocean Salt™. Gustus Vitae, has a history of innovations in the seasoning, salt, and sugar categories.

"Since our beginnings at the Farmer's Market, quality and wellness have been at the forefront of what we do. From our Non GMO Project certification to our sustainable sourcing practices, we're always looking for new ways to bring iconic flavors we know and love to the table, in ways that are healthy and better-for-you," observes Scanlon. "Probiotics often come bundled in things like fermented veggies or yogurt – we wanted to create a way for people to easily and seamlessly integrate probiotics into their daily life, augmenting rather than defining what they're already planning on eating."

Their unique, industry-first Probiotic Ocean Salt™ is made via a proprietary process, combining pristine sea salt from the Pacific Ocean with an allergen free, 15 Billion CFU probiotic. The result is a salt that looks and tastes like sea salt, but with the proven benefits of:

Supporting the immune system

Supporting digestive health

Supporting protein utilization

as part of a balanced diet. The result is an everyday salt that can be used and enjoyed just as salt usually is, but with functional benefits usually reserved for specific foods like yogurt.

"We're very excited to be launching our all-natural, small-batch Probiotic Ocean Salt™ at a time when people are seeking to be more mindful of their health. We love that this functional salt can easily, without effecting taste, be swapped out for regular salt in everyday use, and that all of these benefits just occur with normal use. This isn't an easier, simpler way of incorporating probiotics into your diet, and we're proud to once again be the innovation leaders in our category."

Points of Differentiation:

Proven Health Benefits:

No Taste Difference

Small batch processes and an obsession with quality at every step of the way results in a super-premium product.

Magnetic bases allow the tins to stick to most metal surfaces, from fridges to ovens to BBQ's, so the spices and salts are always within easy reach.

About Gustus Vitae:

Brown Bag Lunch, LLC DBA Gustus Vitae is a California crafter of all natural sea salts, seasonings, spices, and gourmet cane sugars. Always all natural, Non GMO Project Verified, sustainably sourced, small batch, and packed by hand.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gustus-vitae-maker-of-salts-spices-and-sugars-releases-probiotic-ocean-salt-300823330.html

