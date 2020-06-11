Guaranteed Rate Donates $3.4 Million to Feeding America, Helping to Provide 34 Million Meals to People in Need

CHICAGO, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate, one of the largest retail lenders in the nation, announces today that it has donated $3.4 million to Feeding America®, which will help to provide 34 million meals* across their nationwide network of food banks.

"I am so proud of the generosity and drive our employees demonstrated in order to make this donation possible," said Guaranteed Rate Founder and CEO Victor Ciardelli. "During this time of adversity, we rallied together as a team and as an organization to help people in need and make a positive change. My heart is full."

In just a few days, Guaranteed Rate Companies' employees helped contribute over $1 million to help provide meals for individuals and families across the country. With a two-for-one dollar company match, Guaranteed Rate donated a total of $3,424,110 to Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States.

"We are deeply grateful to Guaranteed Rate and its employees for their generous support of our COVID-19 relief efforts," said Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot. "Their gift will help provide food and other essentials to our neighbors facing hardships during this challenging time."

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, 1 in 9 people struggle with hunger in the United States. As the virus continues, Feeding America is seeing a spike in need and a decrease in volunteers, making fundraisers to support their mission and local food banks more important than ever.

This initiative is emblematic of Guaranteed Rate's Core Values and "Grow for Good" metric, which measures the company's impact on its customers, referral partners, GR family and the communities it serves.

About the Guaranteed Rate Companies

The Guaranteed Rate Companies, which includes Guaranteed Rate Inc., and Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, has over 5,000 employees in a total of 700 offices across the U.S and funded $37 billion in 2019. Headquartered in Chicago, Guaranteed Rate Inc. is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Founded in 2000 and licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., it has helped homeowners nationwide with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has established itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. 2017 marked the launch of Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in residential real estate franchising and brokerage. Collectively, the companies have earned honors and awards including: "Top Lender for Online Service" for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2019; Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years; and Best Online Lender and Best Lender for FHA Streamline Refinance by NerdWallet in 2019. Visit rate.com for more information.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of member food banks. Guaranteed Rate donated $3,424,110 to Feeding America.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guaranteed-rate-donates-3-4-million-to-feeding-america-helping-to-provide-34-million-meals-to-people-in-need-301074669.html

SOURCE Guaranteed Rate Companies