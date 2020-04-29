GSN Games Donates More Than $200,000 to the Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund

BOSTON, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GSN Games, a leading casual games company, announced today that it has raised $217,000 for Meals on Wheels to support their COVID-19 Response Fund. The Fund will help Meals on Wheels meet the increased demand for nutritious meals and other critical services to keep America's seniors safe and healthy. The Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund will help local communities across the country replenish food supplies, subsidize additional transportation and personnel costs as well as enable tech-based efforts to check in on isolated seniors and support timely distribution of science-based information needed to ensure safe care for all.

The donation was raised by GSN Games' community of players through fundraising efforts across the company's mobile apps and WorldWinner website from April 18 to 24. Contributions were solicited in games including WorldWinner, Bingo Bash, Solitaire TriPeaks, GSN Casino, Grand Casino, Fresh Deck Poker, and Wheel of Fortune Slots.

"Meals on Wheels provides critical nourishment and support for our most vulnerable neighbors," said Mark Feldman, CEO, GSN Games and Game Show Network. "We applaud the lifesaving efforts of Meals on Wheels and thank all of our fantastic, generous GSN Games players who stepped up to support their COVID-19 Response Fund in this time of crisis."

The Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund was created to support the Meals on Wheels network at a time of intense need. Through this Fund, Meals on Wheels America solicits, receives and distributes funds on behalf of its nationwide network, allowing programs to stay focused on what is most critical – meeting the needs of seniors in their communities.

"Many of our local programs have reported a significant increase in the number of seniors they are serving as a result of COVID," Kristine Templin, Chief Development Officer, Meals on Wheels America said. "Thanks to the generosity of companies like GSN Games, our programs will receive critical funding to help meet the increased needs of vulnerable, at-risk seniors during this pandemic."

GSN Games has been recognized by Meals on Wheels America for their sizable donation with a "Proud Sponsor" designation as one of the organization's corporate partners. To learn more about the Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund and how you can donate, visit mealsonwheelsamerica.org/take-action/covid-19-response.

About GSN Games

GSN Games delivers social casino and skill-based games designed to fuel every player's inner winner. Founded in 1999, the company has evolved into one of the world's top game publishers and creators. Its collection of social casino games includes GSN Casino, Bingo Bash, Solitaire TriPeaks, and more. GSN Games is also the maker of WorldWinner, where players can compete for money in skill-adapted versions of the biggest game franchises of all time. GSN Games is part of Game Show Network, the leader in game show entertainment across multimedia, which presents original and classic game programming and skill-based competitive entertainment and games via its top 30** rated cable network. Game Show Network is owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment. For more information, visit www.gsngames.com.

**Source: Nielsen Media Research, NPower Time Period Report, P2+, Total Day, 12/31/2018 - 10/27/2019, CVG AA%, Game Show Network ranked against Ad-Supported Cable networks.

About Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger. This network serves virtually every community in America and, along with more than two million staff and volunteers, delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America's seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. By providing funding, leadership, education, research and advocacy support, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time.

Media Contact:

Jim Squires

Consort Partners for GSN Games

jim@consortpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gsn-games-donates-more-than-200-000-to-the-meals-on-wheels-covid-19-response-fund-301049614.html

SOURCE GSN Games