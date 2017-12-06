Grubhub Uncovers Delivery Trends and Predicts the Next Top Foods in Annual 'Year In Delivery' Report

Grubhub's data analysis showcases the most popular delivery dishes of 2017 and foods expected to trend in 2018

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub, the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering company, today announced the results of its second annual 'Year In Delivery' trends analysis. The data identifies the trendiest delivery dishes of 2017, as well as the foods expected to rise in popularity in 2018.

A few key takeaways from the report include:

Poke was trendier than ever for delivery in 2017 and is forecasted to stay popular in 2018.

San Francisco preferred buttermilk fried chicken, whereas New York loved to eat Japanese cuisine, ordering more spicy miso ramen than the rest of the country in 2017.

Vegetable entrees, such as jackfruit and cauliflower steaks, are on the rise for delivery in 2018, reinforcing national culinary forecasts.

"We're always looking for ways to connect our diners to a wide variety of cuisines from our 75,000 restaurants nationwide," said Barbara Martin Coppola, chief marketing officer at Grubhub. "We were delighted to dig into our data and identify food trends, which this year reflect the wide-ranging tastes of our diners — from poke bowls to steak, and avocado toast to burritos."

Food Trends Analysis Results

The Most Popular Dishes of 2017:

Poke — 643% rise in popularity Soft pretzels — 221% rise in popularity Avocado toast — 212% rise in popularity Chips and queso — 163% rise in popularity Acai bowl — 138% rise in popularity Chicken fried steak — 130% rise in popularity Bean and cheese burrito — 127% rise in popularity Italian sandwich — 125% rise in popularity Chicken dum biryani — 123% rise in popularity Mini corn dogs — 109% rise in popularity California cobb salad — 108% rise in popularity Snow crab legs — 106% rise in popularity Country fried steak — 104% rise in popularity Sirloin steak — 94% rise in popularity Lasagna bolognese — 89% rise in popularity

The Most Popular Dishes by City in 2017:

Atlanta: Buttermilk pancakes — 234% rise in popularity

Austin, Texas: Chicken fajitas — 416% rise in popularity

Boston: Butter naan — 362% rise in popularity

Chicago: Chicken taquitos — 373% rise in popularity

Cleveland: Loaded fries — 350% rise in popularity

Dallas: Beef burger — 325% more popularly ordered in Dallas this year

Denver: Tonkotsu ramen — 152% rise in popularity

Detroit: Lettuce chicken wraps — 340% rise in popularity

Houston: Beef fajitas — 289% rise in popularity

Kansas City, Mo.: Mac and cheese — 447% rise in popularity

Las Vegas: Tuna sandwich — 203% rise in popularity

Los Angeles: Poke — 260% rise in popularity

Miami: Sweet plantains — 418% rise in popularity

New York: Spicy miso ramen — 331% rise in popularity

Philadelphia: Sweet potato tots — 308% rise in popularity

Phoenix: Philadelphia roll — 403% rise in popularity

Portland, Ore.: Grilled steak burrito — 397% rise in popularity

St. Louis: Steak tacos — 316% rise in popularity

San Diego: Shrimp taco — 218% rise in popularity

San Francisco: Buttermilk fried chicken — 136% rise in popularity

Seattle: Bacon cheeseburgers — 344% rise in popularity

Washington: Pho — 143% rise in popularity

The Dishes Forecasted for Popularity in 2018:

Lettuce chicken wraps — 184% rise in average monthly popularity Poke — 91% rise in average monthly popularity Bulgogi bibimbap — 89% rise in average monthly popularity Roasted cauliflower — 88% rise in average monthly popularity Spicy tonkotsu ramen — 76% rise in average monthly popularity Kimchi fries — 75% rise in average monthly popularity Cinnamon buns — 74% rise in average monthly popularity Pumpkin soup — 64% rise in average monthly popularity Brisket sandwich — 54% rise in average monthly popularity Yellowtail belly — 54% rise in average monthly popularity Mini corn dogs — 53% rise in average monthly popularity Pork belly — 53% rise in average monthly popularity Brick pressed chicken — 48% rise in average monthly popularity Shio ramen — 47% rise in average monthly popularity Korean fried chicken wings — 45% rise in average monthly popularity

The Trendiest Dishes for Delivery, in Line with National Culinary Reports:

Spaghetti squash — 351% rise in average monthly popularity

Mezcal — 234% rise in average monthly popularity

Zucchini noodles — 230% rise in average monthly popularity

Jackfruit — 123% rise in average monthly popularity

Crudites — 27% rise in average monthly popularity

Deviled eggs — 26% rise in average monthly popularity

Rotisserie chicken — 26% rise in average monthly popularity

Cauliflower steaks — 21% rise in average monthly popularity

Tater tots — 13% rise in average monthly popularity

Roasted vegetables — 10% rise in average monthly popularity

Methodologies

Grubhub's data analysts looked at dishes that climbed in popularity this year, using three different methodologies for the analysis:

Top Foods of 2017 (national): Order data was compared from 2017 to order data from 2015 and 2016 collectively. The listed statistic is the percentage growth in 2017 in comparison to previous years.

Top Foods of 2017 (local): Order data was compared from 2017 to order data from 2015 and 2016 collectively — in comparison to the rest of the country. The listed statistic is the percentage growth in 2017 in comparison to previous years.

Forecasted Foods for 2018: Order volume was analyzed for dishes that rose in popularity each month in 2017, and the monthly cumulative percentage change is the listed statistic.

For the analysis and an infographic, visit Grubhub's Newsroom.

To find takeout restaurants available in your area, check out grubhub.com. If you are interested in becoming part of the Grubhub Delivery team, please visit driver.grubhub.com. To find out how your restaurant can join Grubhub, check out get.grubhub.com. To learn more about Grubhub and its portfolio of brands, please visit newsroom.grubhub.com.

About Grubhub

Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is the nation's leading online and mobile takeout food-ordering marketplace with the most comprehensive network of restaurant partners and largest active diner base. Dedicated to moving eating forward and connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, the Company's platforms and services strive to elevate food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub is proud to work with approximately 75,000 restaurant partners in over 1,300 U.S. cities and London. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, Eat24, Foodler, AllMenus and MenuPages.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grubhub-uncovers-delivery-trends-and-predicts-the-next-top-foods-in-annual-year-in-delivery-report-300567336.html

SOURCE Grubhub