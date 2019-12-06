Grubhub Announces Grants of Inducement Restricted Stock Units

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB), the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace, today announced that on Dec. 6, 2019, the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted restricted stock units, or RSUs, covering an aggregate of 212,246 shares of its common stock to 149 newly hired employees. These RSUs were granted outside of the terms of the Company's 2015 Long-Term Incentive Plan, and approved in reliance on the employment inducement exception under the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.



Subject to continued employment with the Company, the RSUs will vest over a four-year period, with 25% vesting on or around the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date (which is generally on or around the employee's start date with the Company), and the remainder vesting in equal quarterly installments over the three years thereafter.

