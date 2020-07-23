Grubhub To Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results On July 30, 2020

CHICAGO, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB), a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace, today announced it will release its second quarter financial results on Thursday, July 30, 2020, before the market open. Due to the pending acquisition by Just Eat Takeaway.com, Grubhub does not plan to host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results.

About Grubhub

Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as nearly 24 million active diners. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features nearly 300,000 restaurants and is proud to partner with more than 200,000 of these restaurants in over 4,000 U.S. cities. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, AllMenus and MenuPages.

