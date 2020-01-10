Growth of Cheese Powder Market Forecast at 7%+ CAGR Up to 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Cheese powder market value is anticipated to cross USD $775 million by 2025, on account of the increasing consumption of flavored snacks, along with new product launches in the flavor industry.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cheese powder market's research studies types of products (Cheddar, Blends, Mozzarella, Swiss, Blue, Asiago, Parmesan, Gouda, Feta, Romano), their applications (flavor industry, savory snacks, dips/dressings/dry mix/sauces, biscuits and other baked products, ready-to-eat, confectionery, imitation and processed cheese, cream and pet and baby food), regional outlook, price trends, growth potential, competitive market share and provides forecasts for 2019-2025. Global Market Insights, Inc. forecasts more than a 7% CAGR for the worldwide cheese powder industry up to 2025.

The changing trend towards "away-from-home snacking food," on the grounds of a high sedentary lifestyle, will foster growth in the global market for cheese powder over the forecast period. These binging snacks include flavored snacks or cheese dips and drippings, amidst which the Gen Z population is more likely to opt for the cheese-based snacks.

A major reason for the accelerating cheese powder business dynamics during 2019-2025 is the deployment of umpteen dairy flavors and dressings across the bakeries and snack sectors. This has established new avenues for industry players such as Aarkey Food Products, Kerry Inc., ADM, and others. In this regard, companies active in the cheese powder industry are putting efforts to build up a strong portfolio by developing and introducing new products across the market.

The worldwide cheese powder industry is segmented into multiple cheese types, seeing high demands for exotic cheese flavors over the years. The predominance of Parmesan and Gouda cheese has added a spark to the exotic cheese demand, promoting the cheese powder market share.

Parmesan, Blue and Swiss cheese products have an extremely granular texture and can impart a stronger cheese flavor in baking dough. The benefits of texture and flavor should support a stronger growth for these product segments.

The low-fat and high-fat variants of cheese powder market products will act as a major push-pull factor for overall growth. Enabling suppliers to attract the health-conscious demo graph, these help them in gaining a wider and bigger consumer base.

