VERO BEACH, Fla., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you thought about growing citrus trees but didn't know if it would work for you? Citrus.com has made it easier for hobby gardeners to successfully grow citrus in their own backyards—or even on their decks or in living rooms. When you grow your own citrus, you'll enjoy not only the freshest fruit right off the tree at harvest time, but the beauty and fragrance of your plant during every growing season.

Citrus: It's not just for tropical climates any more.

If you long for the fresh scent of natural citrus (and of course, the delicious fruit), you can grow it indoors in northern climates. Citrus typically thrives outdoors in zones 8-11, but can be grown in zones 4-11 indoors. Even in New York, for example, you can grow varieties like these:

Cocktail Tree : This 2-in-1 variety produces both lemons and limes, and it can be pruned to live indoors, or live outside. It produces fruit in just a year. Once it blooms, it has flowers and fruit all the time for you to enjoy.

: This 2-in-1 variety produces both lemons and limes, and it can be pruned to live indoors, or live outside. It produces fruit in just a year. Once it blooms, it has flowers and fruit all the time for you to enjoy. Dancy Tangerine : One of the most popular citrus varieties, this tangerine is prized for its easy-peel skin, extra-sweet flavor and deep red-orange color. It tends to be large and vigorous.

: One of the most popular citrus varieties, this tangerine is prized for its easy-peel skin, extra-sweet flavor and deep red-orange color. It tends to be large and vigorous. Dwarf Meyer Lemon Tree : Nearly thorn less, this tree produces sweet-tart fruit in the fall and spring, while blooming with purple-tinted flowers all year long.

: Nearly thorn less, this tree produces sweet-tart fruit in the fall and spring, while blooming with purple-tinted flowers all year long. Dwarf Key Lime Tree: This hardy tree is hardy and pest-resistant. It produces small fruit with an invigorating blend of acidity and sweetness unlike any other lime in the world. It's also among the most fragrant of citrus trees.

Citrus success depends on finding the right plants.

A reputable resource for citrus trees and growing advice is Citrus.com. They have been cultivating high-quality citrus trees for 40 years and can guide customers in selecting the right variety, regardless of where they live in the US. "We help customers select the best tree for their gardening skills that will flourish in their specific growing zone," says Dan from Citrus.com "We further support the home gardener with planting, fertilizing, pruning and maintenance tips, all the way through information ensuring that they know when and how to harvest their fruit," he continued.

Living up to their motto, "Let's Grow Citrus Together," citrus.com ensures that their trees are of the highest quality, grafted with proper rootstocks to ensure healthy specimens that will produce delicious fruit. This means that gardeners receive a tree that already has a healthy, established root system, enabling trees to bear fruit in 2-3 years.

Why grow citrus? You'll enjoy the healthy and tasty benefits of having fresh fruit straight from the tree, but there's more to citrus than the fruit. Trees produce beautiful and fragrant blooms and many varieties sport showy, shiny foliage. Both standard and dwarf trees have an average life span of 50 years and typically produce fruit in 2-3 years. Dwarf varieties sometimes produce fruit more quickly.

What's involved with growing citrus? Citrus is typically considered tropical and can be grown in the ground in zones 8-11. However, container gardening makes it possible to grow smaller varieties indoors year-round or during the winter months.

Take a look at the trees available at Citrus.com. You won't go wrong; just enter your zip code and you will see the varieties that ship to your location.

Citrus.com lives by the motto, "Let's Grow Citrus Together!" Our greatest pride is helping our customers with a successful citrus growing experience. Beyond supplying outstanding trees, we share and adapt commercial citrus practices to help gardeners achieve success in their own back yards.

