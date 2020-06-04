A group of Quebec investors led by Champlain Financial Corporation acquires Boulangerie Dumas, a leader in the production of puff pastries in Canada

QUEBEC CITY, June 4, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - A group of investors led by Champlain Financial Corporation ("CFC") announces the acquisition of Boulangerie-Pâtisserie Dumas Inc. ("Dumas" or "the Company"), a Canadian leader in the production, distribution and marketing of puff pastries, croissants and vol-au-vents. With this transaction, the Quebec City based business is now well positioned to accelerate its product development and distribution across the country and in the United States.

Founded in 1992 by the Dumas family, the Company sells its products under the "Dumas" brand and through private label brands of large Canadian grocery chains and secondary food processors. With more than 60 people employed in its state-of-the-art facility, Dumas has forged partnerships with leading retailers across Canada and abroad, ensuring the company is well positioned for continued growth and prosperity.

Mr. Marc Poulin joins as Executive Chairman to support the existing management team in expanding and accelerating its development (Mr. Poulin is an Operating Partner at CFC and former CEO of Sobeys). "I'm looking forward to working alongside the existing management team at Dumas to help support the different avenues of growth. Dumas has forged a reputation for superior quality products which will continue to underpin our growth initiatives, a key of focus which will be increased penetration of the U.S. market", adds Mr. Poulin.

The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.



ABOUT CHAMPLAIN FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Champlain Financial Corporation, a Canadian private holding company based in Montreal, Quebec, operates a private diversified investment portfolio, currently with a series of investments throughout Canada and United States. Champlain's core focus is to serve as a value-added financial partner in providing equity capital and growth management expertise for small and middle-market companies.

www.champlaincanada.com

