Groundbreaking NMR Technology for the Authentication of EVOO to be Presented at 2019 AOCS Conference

NEW YORK, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2019 AOCS Annual Meeting & Expo approaches, extra virgin olive oil — the "liquid gold" of the industry — is once again at the forefront of many conversations.

Dr. Francesco Paolo Fanizzi, of the University of Salento, Italy, will be discussing his ground-breaking method for preserving the integrity of extra virgin olive oil through Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) analysis, a methodology that involves the use of specialized technology to observe materials at the molecular level in order to gain insight into their composition.

Fanizzi has worked diligently on the development of this technique for several years. His team has focused their efforts on the use of NMR technology to review and catalogue samples of extra virgin olive oil provided by Certified Origins, the industry leader in the provision of traceable EVOO.

The results of this extensive olive oil research and analysis have been compiled into the world's largest database of control samples, which can be leveraged by future researchers to verify the authenticity (or lack thereof) of extra virgin olive oil.

Because NMR technology allows researchers to examine EVOO on the molecular level, it reveals detailed information regarding both environmental and genetic factors. This makes it valuable to those hoping to verify the authenticity and quality of their EVOO, as well as indicating potential for verification and certification of geographical origin.

As quoted in a recent article by the Olive Oil Times, Dr. Fanizzi summarized the result of his efforts by saying, "at the moment, we can easily put a fence around a specific EVOO to buttress with a database the label-declared geographical area of production. We have several ongoing collaborations with companies, such as Certified Origins, aimed at this goal."

Dr. Fanizzi's presentation, titled "Putting a Gate Around High Quality EVOO by 1 H NMR Profiling Databases," will be held at the 2019 AOCS Annual Meeting on Saturday May 4th, at 10am. The applications of this technology for supply chain security and authentication are promising, and significant attendance is expected.

Known for its extensive technical program, the AOCS Annual Meeting provides ample opportunity for attendees to connect with colleagues, clients, and exhibitors and hear a wide array of informative presentations such as Dr. Fanizzi's.

For more than 100 years, AOCS has promoted the science and technology of lipids in the fats and oils industry through analytical methods, proficiency testing, peer-reviewed technical publishing, and in providing venues for technical discussions and educational opportunities.

Over 1500 professionals from more than 40 countries, including representatives of the industry's most prestigious government, corporate, and academic institutions, are expected to attend the three-day conference from May 4th-8th at America's Center Convention Complex in St. Louis, Missouri.

For more details on this event, please visit the AOCS site — or review Dr. Fanizzi's published works here.

