Grocery Outlet Supports Fire Relief Efforts With $100,000 Donation

Local Stores Have Raised Thousands in Groceries and Cash

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeryville-based Grocery Outlet Bargain Market contributed $100,000 to fire relief efforts in Northern California this week through Tipping Point Community. The donation comes as dozens of Grocery Outlet stores have launched local donation drives for much needed goods for victims and first-responders of the horrific fires that have affected tens of thousands of Californians.

Independent Owner-Operators, employees and hundreds of customers have pitched in thus far to donate a wide range of needed grocery items, food and cash, with 100% of the proceeds going to local partners selected by each store. The Santa Rosa Grocery Outlet – located in one of the hardest hit communities – has taken a step further and is matching monetary donations up to $1,000 and selling $5 disaster relief bags of food for the Redwood Empire Food Bank.

"Our thoughts remain with everyone impacted by these devastating fires," said Grocery Outlet Inc. Co-CEO Eric Lindberg. "We thank our customers, employees, and store operators for their compassion and generosity in supporting local fire relief efforts."

100% of Grocery Outlet's corporate contribution will go to Tipping Point's Emergency Relief Fund in support of low-income communities affected by the devastating fires in the North Bay. The organization is working with groups on the front lines, including service providers and community foundations, to ensure that funds are used in a rapid and effective way.

"The fires in the North Bay are affecting where people live, work and go to school. And, we know that low-income communities in particular will face a long, steep climb back to firm ground," said Daniel Lurie, CEO + Founder of Tipping Point Community. "Thanks to the support of Grocery Outlet, we can provide critical resources to our community in a time of pressing need."

Each Grocery Outlet location works closely with local food banks and charities. Most stores are independently owned/operated by local families.

About Grocery Outlet

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet offers big savings on brand name products, with customers able to save 40% to 70% compared to conventional retailers. The fastest growing, extreme-value grocer in the U.S., Grocery Outlet has over 280 locations in California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Washington. Grocery Outlet carries a full range of products. From fresh produce, meat, deli and dairy to a wide assortment of natural and organic choices. They also offer a large selection of beer and wine, health and beauty care, as well as seasonal items. A third-generation, family-led company founded in 1946, Grocery Outlet's mission has always been to provide customers an exciting place to find WOW savings on name brands they trust. Grocery Outlet stores are run by independent owner-operators in the local community. For more information, please visit www.GroceryOutlet.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grocery-outlet-supports-fire-relief-efforts-with-100000-donation-300540597.html

SOURCE Grocery Outlet