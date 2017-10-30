Grocery Headquarters Readies For Relaunch

New branding brings modern design and revamped content to Winsight portfolio

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its June 2017 acquisition of Grocery Headquarters, Winsight, LLC is embarking on its first foray into the retail food arena with the launch of a new B2B retail food brand.

Winsight Grocery Business will make its official debut on November 1, and will add a robust layer of clout to the Chicago-based business media company's existing food and beverage portfolio, which includes publications, events, market research and information hailing from its fellow brands: Technomic, CSP, Convenience Store Products, Restaurant Business and FoodService Director.

Under the leadership of Jeffrey Friedman, EVP Grocery, the upstart grocery division rapidly expanded with the addition of top talent, including Meg Major, who joined Winsight Media to lead its grocery content group. After an explosive first quarter under Winsight, which saw GHQ rise to the largest market share amongst competitors, the grocery team is primed and prepared to become the premier source of information, ideation and inspiration for decision-makers across the full spectrum of the retail food universe.

Winsight once again tapped the tremendous talents of Pentagram, the world's largest independently-owned design studio, to bring its vision to life with a complete overhaul of the design, layout and content strategy of its new grocery platforms. New branding, along with a new name and logo, are also set to be unveiled with the November issue of the print magazine.

