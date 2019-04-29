Grilling Up a Homemade Gift

Impress dad with your DIY skills this Father's Day



MISSION, Kan., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) As a child, you knew dad would be thrilled with whatever card or sculpture your creative mind could conjure. As an adult, you can still give him a homemade gift for Father's Day, but with a grown-up twist he can appreciate just as much.

Almost nothing beats a savory steak sizzling hot off the grill, and ribeyes are one of the most popular and flavorful cuts you can choose. Remember, though, not all ribeyes are the same. Learn about the different cuts and styles from the experts at Omaha Steaks:

Classic Ribeye

The classic ribeye is rich and well-marbled, a true steak-lover's steak with flavor that multiplies as marbling melts during cooking, creating buttery richness and irresistible steak flavor. A classic ribeye is easy to cook on the grill, in a pan or seared and roasted in the oven, and it's easy to season since the rich beef flavor doesn't require much help.

Bone-in Ribeye Cowboy Steaks

A Private Reserve Bone-In Ribeye, often called the "Cowboy Steak," features flavor and tenderness with plenty of marbling for a signature ribeye taste. The bone-in cut not only lends even more flavor and extra juiciness, it makes for a striking presentation on a special occasion. Season lightly to let the steak's natural flavors really shine, and have big plates ready to make a big impression.

Omaha-Cut Ribeye

This robust, richly-marbled ribeye is tall and thick, a distinct steak shape you normally find only in filet mignon. The cut, which is available exclusively from Omaha Steaks, combines the tender texture of the filet with the traditional rich, buttery ribeye flavor that makes it a steakhouse favorite. These juicy, flavorful ribeyes cook well thanks to their thicker size, which allows for a more uniform distribution of heat.

Ribeye Crown Steak

A melt-in-your-mouth steak, the Private Reserve Ribeye Crown Steak is uniquely high in both tenderness and rich ribeye flavor. It's cut from the richest, most buttery portion of the ribeye, and that intense marbling deepens the signature ribeye flavor while extra aging enhances the tenderness. This is a true entertaining selection, ideal for wowing a crowd.

King-Cut Ribeye on the Bone

With a flavor-enhancing bone in the middle, this ribeye is truly distinctive. These cuts are perfect for smoking after a pan sear, or try slow-roasting, quick-roasting or grilling over indirect heat. The three-pound cut might just break your plate, so plan on a platter and carve to serve.

Explore more steak cuts for celebrating dad at OmahaSteaks.com.

Smoky Bacon, Chive and Shallot Butter Recipe courtesy of Omaha Steaks Cook time: 25 minutes Rest time: 30 minutes Servings: 10

4 ounces bacon, coarsely chopped 2 sticks unsalted butter, divided 1 small shallot, minced 3 tablespoons chives, finely chopped 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

kosher salt, to taste

freshly ground pepper, to taste

In small saute pan, cook bacon over medium heat, stirring occasionally until browned and crisp, about 8-10 minutes. Using slotted spoon, transfer bacon to small bowl.

Cut 1 stick butter into pieces. Add pieces to drippings and cook, stirring often, until butter foams and browns, about 5-8 minutes.

Strain mixture into medium bowl or bowl of stand mixer. Stir in minced shallot.

Allow bacon fat-butter mixture to cool 30 minutes, or until it reaches room temperature.

Add remaining stick butter to bacon fat mixture. Using hand mixer or stand mixer, beat until light and fluffy. Add chives, vinegar and reserved bacon. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Place butter mixture in refrigerator and allow to firm slightly. Butter can be made up to 3 days in advance. Remove from refrigerator 1 hour prior to serving to allow butter to soften.

