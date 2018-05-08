Greenwich Taps Thriving Shellfish Industry

At the Local Scale, Shellfish Represent a Promising New Tool for Coastal Municipalities

GREENWICH, Conn., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In the town of Greenwich, Edward Stilwagen is famously known for one thing – his clams. In 2000, Stilwagen established Atlantic Clam Farms; today, rain or shine, he and his nephew, McCain Brown, can be found at their Port Chester base. With two active clamming boats, they farm over 4,000 acres that they lease in the Long Island Sound and bring in over 15 million clams annually that support local restaurants, but also those along the northern seaboard. A family-run business that builds their own boats, utilizes their own custom harvesting technology and plans on expanding into other farmed seafood areas, Atlantic Clam Farms is a signature example of the entrepreneur spirit commonly found within the idyllic seaside community of Greenwich.

The booming shellfish industry in Greenwich has been an economic driver for the town that has led to the creation of a local Shellfish Commission whose sole mission is to manage, protect, propagate and conserve the shellfish beds for both recreational and commercial use. And, for a town to recognize and respond so deftly to protecting its resources has not gone unnoticed.

A new project by the Greenwich Shellfish Commission has appointed researchers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and an economist from Stony Brook University to begin quantifying the ecosystem services provided by the significant shellfish resources in Greenwich.

With an overall goal to manage and conserve the shellfish beds, the commission has prepared a shellfish management plan which promotes the enhancement of shellfish production and harvest for both recreational and commercial purposes in Greenwich waters – as well as the preservation and restoration of shellfish habitat and water quality. By combining local expertise with shellfish research and resource economics, the project team is collecting information to calculate the economic values associated with commercial harvest, recreational harvest and water quality services that are recognized throughout the town.

The Greenwich Shellfish Commission will perform monthly water sampling in the Greenwich waters to ensure they meet and comply with the State of Connecticut's chemical and physical standards – all of which is advised by the Bureau of Aquaculture. The monthly sampling will require continuous contact with all commercial shell fishermen farming Greenwich waters.

"The Town of Greenwich holds 32 miles of coastline and 60 percent of our seafloor is used for shellfish activity; a fact that is relatively unknown and overlooked amongst those in the tri-state area and across the nation," commented First Selectman Peter Tesei. "We are in a unique position where we can capitalize on this characteristic and make it distinctive to our community."

Within the Town of Greenwich, shellfish farmers cultivate clams and oysters in town waters, providing a local, sustainable source of healthy seafood. In addition, town residents can harvest their own shellfish dinners from the recreational shellfish beds. Commercial shellfish operators, like Atlantic Clam Farms, often sell their clams to distributors who in turn deal directly with local restaurants. However, those lucky enough to know Edward often benefit from his signature surprise deliveries.

Since December 2017, NOAA researchers have been sampling local waters onboard the Greenwich Shellfish Commission boat and will conduct more detailed studies this summer, when the shellfish are most active. The team is hoping to have initial results by the end of 2018.

For more information about the Shellfish industry in Greenwich, visit www.greenwichct.org/government/commissions/shellfish_commission.

More about Greenwich, CT:

Located on Long Island Sound, Greenwich, CT is just 30 miles east of New York City and recognized as a premier residential community and successful economic town. Leading industries include financial services, real estate, retail, home construction and home renovation. Additionally, Greenwich prides itself on fiscal responsibility as evidenced by its adherence to a "pay-as-you-go" philosophy. Thanks to this excellent fiscal management, Greenwich property tax rates are among the lowest in the state. Education is also a valued sector. The public education system is made up of 8,900 students at 11 elementary schools, three middle schools and one high school. In whole, with an approximate population of 61,000, the town has 8,000 acres of protected land, including 32 miles of coastline, 20 parks, four beaches and a municipal golf course.

For more information on the Town of Greenwich: http://www.greenwichct.org/

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenwich-taps-thriving-shellfish-industry-300644613.html

SOURCE Town of Greenwich, CT