Greenwich, CT Emerging as an Entrepreneur Community

GREENWICH, Conn., March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- From the American classic, Brooks Brothers, to the timeless jeweler, Betteridge, Greenwich, Connecticut has a long-held reputation as the cradle of iconic lifestyle brands. Today, a new generation of entrepreneurs are choosing Greenwich to build innovative businesses, proving the town's talents extend far beyond the luxury lifestyle market. Below, meet the next generation of entrepreneurs making waves across diverse marketplaces.

ASHA by ADM

While studying abroad in Paris, Greenwich native Ashley McCormick had a chance meeting with Chanel Fine Jewelry, giving her the confidence to launch her own jewelry line. After 12 successful years in the business, McCormick opened The ASHA Penthouse on Greenwich Ave. (2016), her first real boutique. In 2017, McCormick launched LITTLE ASHA as an entry point for young girls to start their own ASHA collections. ASHA jewelry is now carried in more than 80 boutiques.

BOM BOM Brands

The award-winning cocktail mixer company, BOM BOM Brands, was founded in 2016 by Greenwich husband and wife, Kevin Mowers and Eva Maria Janerus. The brand's signature flavor, Coco Mochanut, resulted from Mowers' attempt to woo Janerus by crafting a cocktail with flavors from her favorite candy, Mounds. Shortly after its launch, the flavor received 94 Points from the International Review of Spirits, making it the highest rated in the category. BOM BOM flavors is currently based in Greenwich.

Woman Owned Greenwich

Eager to create new networking opportunities for Greenwich-area businesswomen, NEST New Media Owner Cathleen Blood founded Woman Owned Greenwich in partnership with other local entrepreneurs to connect businesses owners with guidance and resources. Launched last year, the community currently includes over 20 members, with a steering committee to offer advice, feedback and direction to women in and outside of Greenwich's business community.

More about Greenwich, CT:

Located on Long Island Sound, Greenwich, CT is just 30 miles east of New York City and recognized as a premier residential community and successful economic town, with leading industries including financial services, real estate, retail, home construction/renovation. Greenwich prides itself on fiscal responsibility and thanks to an excellent system, the town's property tax rates are among the lowest in the state. Education is also a valued sector. The public education system is made up of 8,900 students at 11 elementary schools, three middle schools and one high school. In whole, with an approximate population of 61,000, the town has 8,000 acres of protected land, including 32 miles of coastline, 20 parks, four beaches and a municipal golf course.

For more information on the Town of Greenwich: http://www.greenwichct.org/

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenwich-ct-emerging-as-an-entrepreneur-community-300615328.html

SOURCE Town of Greenwich, CT