Greenbelt Food Waste-To-Energy Technology Creates Rural Opportunities

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Oct. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- There are worldwide discussions this week focused around raising rural communities out of poverty – this year's theme for the annual Borlaug Dialogue. This annual international symposium tackles the topic of "global food security" and is organized by The World Food Prize Foundation. Greenbelt Resources Corporation (OTC: GRCO) has developed food waste-to-energy technology that transforms local waste into local resources. The key to Greenbelt's technology is that it takes unavoidable food waste and transforms that waste into an economic resource.

With this goal in mind, Greenbelt set out to develop more sustainable bioproducts specifically for rural communities that often don't have the large resources needed for food waste-to-energy technologies. Greenbelt's technology, for example, can process feedstocks like unavoidable food waste (a portion of the crops that might otherwise rot in the field) or compostable household or restaurant garbage, and produce bioproducts including edible dietary protein supplements. Other products include feed, bioethanol, organic fertilizer, and distilled water.

"It's critical for everyone to work together to help rural communities rise out of poverty, and one way to do this is to provide community-scale solutions that enable residents to remain in their community," says Greenbelt CEO Darren Eng. "Borlaug Dialogues is one forum to foster this discussion. Pressing issues like food security, migration and poverty are very important to Greenbelt and our investors and are why we have focused our efforts in providing solutions to these ever growing concerns."

Greenbelt's recent efforts have focused on the integration of a number of sustainable feedstocks such as algae and duckweed into the ECOsystem model. In the ECOsystem model, feedstocks generated or produced locally are transformed into resources that are then sold and purchased within the surrounding community ecosystem.

"Greenbelt's local projects touch many people – from those producing feedstocks, to the plant operators, to the bioproduct delivery trucks, to those selling the bioproducts back into the community. In this way," adds Eng, "Greenbelt's technology is helping communities to create wealth."

About Greenbelt Resources

Greenbelt Resources Corporation™ is an award-winning provider of sustainable energy production systems focused on delivering modular solutions that enable the localized processing of locally generated waste into locally consumed products. Greenbelt designs, develops and implements technology that makes the production of advanced biofuel reliable, practical and efficient. Controlled by proprietary automated controls, Greenbelt's small-scale, end-to-end modular systems convert food, beverage and other cellulosic wastes into commercially viable advanced biofuels (bio-ethanol), animal feed, fertilizer and filtered water. For more information visit www.greenbeltresources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements & Safe Harbor

This document includes certain statements, predictions and projections that may be considered forward-looking statements under securities law. These statements involve a number of important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to, the supply and demand for biofuels, our ability to remain technologically competitive and other economic, competitive and technological factors involving the Company's operations, markets, services, products and prices.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenbelt-food-waste-to-energy-technology-creates-rural-opportunities-300540197.html

SOURCE Greenbelt Resources Corporation