Green Piranhas and Leevers Supermarkets Launch Snap2Save, a New Grocery Shopping Loyalty App

Launch Party Scheduled for June 2, 2018

PUEBLO, Colo., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Green Piranhas Inc., a digital customer engagement platform development firm, and Leevers Supermarkets, Inc., a leading Save-A-Lot grocery licensee, announced the launch of Snap2Save, a new kind of grocery shopping loyalty app that goes beyond saving customers money to helping them eat healthier by incenting the purchase of fresh fruits and vegetables. The rollout of Snap2Save will be celebrated with a Launch Party at Save-A-Lot, 1110 Bonforte Boulevard, Pueblo, CO 81001, on Saturday, June 2nd from 10 am to 6 pm. Snap2Save will be joined by Cooking Matters, a campaign working to end hunger by helping families make healthy food choices, and Care and Share, which supplies millions of pounds of food annually to food banks across Southern Colorado. The event's Master of Ceremonies will be Luis Canela, a former Univision Sports Anchor and the Spanish language voice of the Denver Broncos. There will be free food, contests, prizes, special offers, and healthy cooking guidance and nutritional information.

With Snap2Save, registered customers earn 1 point for every dollar they spend at participating Save-A-Lot stores and redeem points for gift cards or health care rebates. Through Healthy Food Rewards, Snap2Save promotes healthy eating by offering up to 4X points for the purchase of fresh fruits and vegetables. Healthy Food Rewards are planned to expand to other healthy in-store offerings, such as lean meats. Users can also receive special offers, win prizes, view healthy recipe videos from Cooking Matters, and check their EBT balances with the touch of a finger.

John Leevers, President of Leevers Supermarkets, said "We've been proud to provide customers with quality, value and exceptional service for over 75 years. We believe that Snap2Save and Healthy Food Rewards will help us take our customer offering to the next level." Sam Jonas, CEO of Green Piranhas, said "Healthy Food Rewards is the type of offering today's busy shoppers are seeking - incentives matched with valuable health and wellness content."

Snap2Save is a next generation app, combining digital loyalty services with health and wellness information. Snap2Save and its product offering 'Healthy Food Rewards' is consistent with the movement towards wellness at retail, where many consumers are comfortable receiving health and wellness services and information at their local retailer. Snap2Save envisions empowering budget-conscious consumers with digital products that allow them to Save Money and Live Healthy.

About Green Piranhas: Green Piranhas, Inc. develops digital customer engagements platforms, with a focus on the independent grocery market. Green Piranhas' goal is to offer loyalty apps that provide shoppers with direct cash-value rewards, targeted offers, rebates for health care expenses and incentives for purchasing healthy foods. Green Piranhas offers retailed-based platforms for Low Income Consumer engagement, allowing discount and independent grocers to compete in today's disrupted retail market. http://snap2save.com/

About Leevers Supermarkets: Leevers Supermarkets, Inc. owns and operates 20 Save-A-Lot grocery stores throughout the Colorado Front Range and in southern Florida, offering customers the opportunity to save up to 40% on quality groceries. For three generations, Leevers Supermarkets has been bringing low prices and quality products to families in their communities, and is now the only employee-owned grocery chain in Colorado. http://leevers.com/

About Cooking Matters: Cooking Matters is working to end hunger by helping families make healthy food choices. Their programs help parents and caregivers struggling with limited food budgets learn how to shop for and cook healthy, affordable meals. To help parents and their children, Cooking Matters offers interactive grocery store tours, hands-on cooking classes, digital tools and other resources - all free and run through trusted local community partners. Cooking Matters is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. https://cookingmatters.org/co

About Care and Share: Care and Share Food Bank believes that no one should go hungry. Every day, they provide food to partner agencies across Southern Colorado to serve families, children and seniors in need, because well-fed communities are better for everyone. Care and Share is also a member of Feeding America, a national food bank association. Every year, Care and Share distributes more than 23 million pounds of food to 286 partner agencies throughout 31 counties in Southern Colorado. https://careandshare.org/

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-piranhas-and-leevers-supermarkets-launch-snap2save-a-new-grocery-shopping-loyalty-app-300655785.html

SOURCE Green Piranhas Inc.