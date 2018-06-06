Greater Fort Lauderdale Restaurants Invited to Participate in the 2018 Taste of the Island Culinary Event in Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, Fla., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all Greater Fort Lauderdale eateries: You are invited to showcase your establishment at the 13th Annual Taste of the Island culinary tasting event on Monday, November 5, 2018 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the beautiful Richardson Historic Park & Nature Preserve (1937 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors, FL 33305) in Wilton Manors! This popular event offers an elegant and fun-filled atmosphere to attract new customers and connect directly with the community.

Each participating vendor will be supplied booth space to provide bite-size servings for an estimated 700 attendees from Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.

"Taste of the Island is always a crowd favorite in Wilton Manors," said Mayor Gary Resnick. "This festival truly is heaven for food lovers, and it's a wonderful opportunity to showcase some of the best food and drink available in South Florida."

In addition to tantalizing plenty of taste buds, Taste of the Island also gives back to the community. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Wilton Manors Historical Society, the Kiwanis Club of Wilton Manors, the City of Wilton Manors' Leisure Services Department and the Wilton Manors Development Alliance.

Registration for participating restaurants will be accepted through October 12, 2018. For more information, visit www.tasteoftheisland.org, where you can view photos from past events and download a registration form, or contact secretary@tasteoftheisland.org or mherman@wiltonmanors.com.

ABOUT THE CITY OF WILTON MANORS

Wilton Manors was laid out in 1925 by Edward John "Ned" Willingham, a land developer from Georgia, as an upscale residential community. It was recognized as a Village in 1947 and incorporated as a City in 1953. Today, the City of Wilton Manors offers all the benefits of a big city from shopping, to hip restaurants and bars, a burgeoning arts community and tons of community events, yet still maintains a cozy, community-feeling offering miles of natural waterways perfect for kayaking, paddle boarding and other outdoor activities. Recently named the "Second Gayest City" in the United States, the City of Wilton Manors celebrates a diverse population of approximately 12,000 residents. To learn more about the live, work and play opportunities in Wilton Manors call (954) 390-2100 or visit www.wiltonmanors.com.

