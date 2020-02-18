Great Place To Work® And Fortune Name Sheetz One Of The 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies To Work For®

Sheetz included as only convenience store chain on prominent list

ALTOONA, Pa., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheetz , one of America's fastest growing, family-owned and operated convenience store chains, is pleased to announce it once again has been named one of the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For , according to global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine. This list, now in its 23rd year, recognizes companies that have exceptional workplace cultures. Sheetz was ranked 80th on this year's list.

This is the sixth time in seven years that Sheetz has been named to this prominent list and follows a recent investment of $16.8 million in hourly wage increases. Companies opt to participate in a selection process, which includes an anonymous employee survey and an in-depth questionnaire regarding their programs and employee practices. Great Place to Work® then evaluates each company using a unique methodology based on five dimensions, including credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie.

"It's our employees, who come to work with a smile, work hard everyday to provide total customer focus and do it with a special Sheetz attitude who make this company great," said Sheetz CEO Joe Sheetz. "We are truly honored by this recognition and are deeply committed to investing in our people by providing competitive wages, substantial benefits, career growth opportunities and more to ensure they feel valued and have the resources they need to succeed."

"The 100 Best show the way forward," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "These companies have created Great Places to Work For All—for everyone, no matter who a person is or what they do for the organization. As a result, they have built a path to realize the promise of artificial intelligence, gain strength from a diversity of perspectives, and thrive during downturns."

Current Sheetz, Inc. Snapshot

Headquarters in Altoona, Pa.

Operates 600 store locations across Pennsylvania , North Carolina , Virginia , West Virginia , Ohio and Maryland

, , , , and 20,000 employees

Serves 1.5 million customers per day

Family owned—68 th anniversary in 2020

anniversary in 2020 On the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list in 2014/2016/2017/2018/2019/2020

Named by Fortune in 2016/2017/2018/2019 as a Best Large Workplace for Women

Named by Fortune in 2015/2016/2017/2018/2019 as one of the Best Large Workplaces in Retail

Named by Fortune in 2016/2017 as a Best Workplace for Millennials

Employee bonuses paid in Fiscal Year 2019: $98 million

More than 1,900 positions currently open

Great Place to Work measures companies on the following characteristics: Executive team effectiveness, innovation, people-focused programs, and Great Place to Work For All. In a Great Place to Work For All, employees report high levels of trust, credible and respectful leadership, pride in the work, and camaraderie. The survey also looks to see that employees consistently experience this great workplace, regardless of who they are or what they do. Each company is scored on their analysis of anonymous employee responses to more than 50 survey questions on their Trust Index Survey, together with their evaluation of company programs and practices as measured through their Culture Audit assessment.

About Sheetz, Inc.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz, Inc. is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 20,00 employees. The company operates 600 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Sheetz provides an award-winning menu of M•T•O® sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through unique touch-screen order point terminals. All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For , Sheetz is committed to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement. For more information, visit www.sheetz.com or follow us on Twitter (@sheetz), Facebook (www.facebook.com/sheetz) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/sheetz).

About The FORTUNE 100 Best Companies To Work For®

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing the view of more than 4.3 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations with more than 1,000 employees. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com .



About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.

Learn more at Greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

