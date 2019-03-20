Great Harvest Bread Company Reinvents Model with the Multi-Unit Franchisee in Mind

Meet with the Growing Bakery Cafe Franchise at the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference, Booth #300



DILLON, Mont., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Harvest Bread Co. seeks qualified multi-unit and multi-brand franchise partners to leverage their model that allows franchise owners to go where the competition cannot and cover more territory at an unmatched investment level.

The nearly 200-location bakery cafe franchise has implemented their new and distinguished hub and spoke expansion model built for the multi-unit business owner. To share how the model gives entrepreneurs a leg up on the competition, Director of Sales Ben Green will be attending the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference on March 24-27 at Caesars Palace Hotel in Las Vegas. Attendees can visit Great Harvest at booth #300.

Aiming to be the only bakery cafe of its kind, Great Harvest is more than just an artisan, specialty bread business. The company's reputation for providing the most delicious, daily-made bread has now expanded to a diverse menu including grain bowls, salads, sandwiches, soups, desserts, fountain drinks and more. In addition, by adding approximately 35 seats and a public bathroom to its bakery cafes, sales at those locations jumped and sparked the creation of Great Harvest's hub and spoke growth model.

Bakery cafes are the key element in Great Harvest's new hub and spoke model, which allows multi-unit owners to go more places with a smaller footprint while reaping the full benefits of both a central bakery cafe and multiple cafe-only locations. The bakery cafe acts as the hub, supplying fresh bread throughout the day to the spokes, or cafe-only locations, in surrounding communities. In two years, nearly 36 percent of the franchise system is leveraging the developed hub and spoke design.

Differentiators at a Glance:

Great Harvest Bread Co., is as turn key as you want it to be with its unique freedom franchise. Owners are able to set their own pricing, create their own menu items, choose décor that fits their style and market, localize their marketing efforts and more.

, is as turn key as you want it to be with its unique freedom franchise. Owners are able to set their own pricing, create their own menu items, choose décor that fits their style and market, localize their marketing efforts and more. Hub and spoke allows franchisees to go into high-traffic areas with as little as 1,500 square feet, opening cafe doors in downtowns where competitors cannot because of the large amount of space they require.

Hub and spoke allows franchisees to go into high-traffic areas with as little as 1,500 square feet, opening cafe doors in downtowns where competitors cannot because of the large amount of space they require.

The hub and spoke model provides an incomparable investment opportunity that allows someone to own multiple Great Harvest Bread Company locations for the price of a single Panera and dominate more territory.

Multi-unit franchisees have the ability to become their own supply chain while achieving better quality control and serving a superior product.

Entrepreneurs attending the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference come with expectations to mingle among the best of the best in the industry and want to hear how proven brands have already thought about the future disruptors and what each brand is doing differently to give multi-unit and multi-profile entrepreneurs the tools they need to do what they do best – expand with intention. Great Harvest has just what they're looking for.

About Great Harvest Bread Company

Great Harvest Bread has spent the past 40 years perfecting the combination of ingredients to make the freshest and authentic breads and pastries, as well as the newer sandwiches, grain bowls and soups, growing to nearly 200 locations, all of which continue to mill their own Golden Triangle wheat every morning from scratch. Providing local communities with authentic breads and pastries made fresh daily, the brand is now growing through franchising with a new bakery-cafe model ideal for multi-unit ownership. Open during three parts of the day—breakfast, lunch and dinner— the menu has grown beyond a wide variety of soft, delicious breads to include soups, sandwiches and grain bowls. To learn about franchising opportunities with Great Harvest Bread Company, go to https://www.greatharvest.com/franchise .

