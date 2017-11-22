The Grateful Table Spotlights California Wine Country's Uncrushable Spirit

Hundreds attend benefit dinner hosted by Visit California and Food Network Chef Tyler Florence

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Visit California, in partnership with Food Network Chef Tyler Florence and Outstanding in the Field, hosted The Grateful Table, a special Thanksgiving-themed dinner, bringing hundreds of people together to celebrate the strength and resilience of California's wine country community. The meal is benefitting Northern Californians whose homes and businesses were impacted by the October Wine Country Fires.

"This Thanksgiving, we are incredibly thankful for the support our wine country communities have received from around the world," said Visit California President & CEO Caroline Beteta. "Our guests came from far and near during a holiday week to share our table and support this community. I want to thank the hundreds of people that came together at The Grateful Table and the countless travelers who continue to visit the region and support the local economy."

More than five hundred guests attended the event. All ticket sales benefit the Mendocino County Disaster Fund, Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund, Sonoma County Resilience Fund and California Restaurant Association Foundation.

The Grateful Table was set in a vineyard along the Napa/Sonoma County line and featured a single table where visitors from throughout California and as from far away as Mexico City and Toronto celebrated the true spirit of Wine Country with a special menu prepared by Food Network chef Tyler Florence and nearly 20 other California All-Star chefs. The meal celebrated the community's resilience in the aftermath of the devastating fires and brought guests together to stand strong with fellow Californians.

Sponsors of The Grateful Table include California Cut Flower Commission, California Grown, California Restaurant Association Foundation, California Wine Institute, Napa Flea Market, Outstanding in the Field, Pure Luxury Transportation, Sonoma County Tourism, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma Valley, Venn Floral, Visit Mendocino County, Visit Napa Valley, and Visit Santa Rosa.

For more information on how to support those impacted by the Wine Country fires and to make a donation in support of those affected, visit www.visitcalifornia.com/support-wine-country

People are also encouraged to visit, as tourism spending brings nearly $3.7 billion to the region annually. Many businesses and residents, even those not directly impacted by the fires, lost weeks of work as fires forced evacuations and road closures in October.

"As the community works toward a full recovery, we remind travelers that tourism is the lifeblood of the Wine Country economy and the regions residents need your business now more than ever," Beteta said.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-grateful-table-spotlights-california-wine-countrys-uncrushable-spirit-300561054.html

SOURCE Visit California