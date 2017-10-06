Grapes from California Featured in Three New Meal Kits from Chef'd

New Vineyard-Inspired Meals Available Now

FRESNO, Calif., Oct. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Meal kit company Chef'd recently partnered with the California Table Grape Commission to create three vibrant, flavorful recipes inspired by California vineyards.

The new Grapes from California kits feature California grapes in culinary applications designed to deliver interesting yet approachable meal solutions. The meal kits provide consumers with all the ingredients and instructions needed to make Dijon Chicken with Grapes and Pine Nuts; Salmon Tacos with Grape Cilantro-Slaw; and Hearty Quinoa Salad with Grapes and White Beans.

"The new Chef'd meal kits showcase California grapes as a versatile, healthy ingredient that takes any dish to the next level with beautiful color and great taste," says Cindy Plummer, vice president domestic marketing. "The kits offer consumers an easy way to try something new, but with the convenience they've come to expect in a meal kit; all the ingredients they need - in just the right amounts - delivered to their door, and step-by-step instructions to ensure success."

The new collection of Grapes from California recipes is available now at www.chefd.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grapes-from-california-featured-in-three-new-meal-kits-from-chefd-300532777.html

SOURCE California Table Grape Commission