One area of the blog that I feel like I haven’t really fully developed is a section for drinks! I’m thinking everything from smoothies, to juices, to mocktails and cocktails. I will say that mixology isn’t something I’ve really dived into very deeply in the past but it is something I’ve really been wanting to learn more about.

Now that the weather is perking up and the feeling of summer is floating about, I thought it would be a great idea to really push myself into the drink space and start up a summer drink series. Each week I’ll be posting a new refreshing recipe and this week I’m kicking it off with a really EASY grapefruit thyme spritzer.

As I mentioned, I’m not the most knowledgeable when it comes to drinks so I’ve picked up a bunch of books to help me get up to speed. I asked my best friend for recommendations since her brothers have been in the hospitality industry for decades. One even has a handful of restaurants and wine bars in Canada! The top recommendation was Liquid Intelligence. I’ve already started to dive into the book and am loving all of the foundational knowledge it provides. So for these recipes, I’ll be pulling from some of the tips I’ve picked up in the past about pairing together different flavors (mainly from the flavor bible) and applying that to the new things I’m learning in the world of mixology!

For this week’s post, I’m keeping it as a light introduction and including the recipe for this spritzer at the bottom. However, for each new post to the series, I’ll try my best to incorporate a fun fact or tidbit of information from all the reading that I’m doing!

So stay tuned and cheers to the new series!

xo Jus

oh p.s. in case you’re drooling over these beautiful double walled champagne flutes you can get them here from one of my favorite houseware brands, Eparé