Growing up. nothing was better than going to grandma's for dinner. She cooked up amazing vintage meals from scratch that were always loaded with butter, cheese and some sort of protein. Bring a little slice of nostalgia to dinner tonight with this decadent recipe for lasagna. This comforting dinner dish is one where you can use all of the cooking advice you got from grandma.

To make the lasagna, you'll need an array of ingredients — don't forget the dish is made from scratch. After whipping up the filling and meat sauce, you should cook your noodles and then assemble your lasagna. Place half the cooked noodles in a baking dish. Spread the pasta with half the cheese filling and a layer of sliced provolone cheese. Then add in half the meat sauce. Repeat the layers and top with mozzarella cheese.

You'll be left with a delicious lasagna, oozing with cheese and sauce. This recipe is perfect for your entire family, which is why it's one of our favorite easy recipes for perfect home-cooked meals.

Grandma's Lasagna

Ingredients

For the meat sauce:

3 pounds ground beef

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 large onion, chopped

1 tablespoon basil

1 tablespoon oregano

1 tablespoon salt

1 12-ounce can tomato paste

12 ounces water

For the cheese filling:

16 ounces cottage cheese

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons parsley flakes

3 eggs, beaten

To assemble lasagna:

Mozzarella and provolone cheese, sliced

6 lasagna noodles

Pepperoni

Directions:

For the meat sauce:

In a heavy skillet, slowly brown ground chuck. Spoon off fat.

Add remaining ingredients. Simmer one hour, stirring occasionally.

For the cheese filling:

Mix together cottage cheese, Parmesan cheese, parsley and eggs.

To assemble lasagna:

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Cook lasagna noodles according to package directions. Drain.

Grease a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

Place half the cooked noodles in baking dish. Spread with half the cheese filling and layer with sliced provolone cheese.

Add half the meat sauce.

Repeat layers, topping with mozzarella to cover entirely.

Top with sliced pepperoni.

Bake for 1 hour. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.