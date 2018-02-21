Graduates of The Art Institutes Named James Beard Semi-finalists

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Five culinary graduates of The Art Institutes system of schools were named semifinalists in the prestigious 2018 James Beard Awards.

Martha de Leon of Pax Americana in Houston was named a semifinalist in the Rising Star Chef of the Year category. De Leon is a 2011 graduate of the Bachelor of Science in Culinary Management program at The Art Institute of Houston.

Jose Salazar of Mita's Cincinnati was named a semifinalist in the Best Chef Great Lakes category. Salazar is a 2001 graduate of the diploma in culinary arts program at The Art Institute of New York City (formerly the New York Restaurant School).

Mutsuko Soma of Kamonegi in Seattle, was named a semifinalist in the Best Chef Northwest category. Soma is a 2003 graduate of the Associate of Science in Culinary Arts program at The Art Institute of Seattle.

Justin Woodward of Castagna in Portland was named a semifinalist in the Best Chef Northwest category. Woodward is a 2005 graduate of the Associate of Science in Culinary Arts program at The Art Institute of California – San Diego, a campus of Argosy University.

Niven Patel of Ghee Indian Kitchen in Miami was named a semifinalist in the Best Chef South category. Patel is a 2006 graduate of the Bachelor of Science in Culinary Management program at The Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale.

The James Beard Foundation Awards are the food industry's highest honor and one of the top chef awards in the U.S. They are given annually by the James Beard Foundation whose mission is to celebrate, nurture, and honor chefs and other leaders making America's food culture more delicious, diverse, and sustainable for everyone.

"We are enormously proud of the accomplishments of these five outstanding chefs. They exemplify the best the culinary industry has to offer and are shining examples of what hard work, determination, and dedication to their craft can bring," said Claude Brown, president of The Art Institutes.

