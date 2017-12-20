GQM announces new R&D Center; Hub of Innovations for industry Leader

FRANCONIA, Pa., Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Godshall's Quality Meats announced the activation of their 7,500-square foot Research and Development Center. "Everything in this building is our leap into the future of feeding folks around the world," declares COO Ron Godshall.

Lead Food Scientist Reshani Senevirathne explains, "This facility is equipped with everything to make directly scalable new products. Its where we innovate incremental changes; things that improve quality, taste and shelf life of existing products. Equally important but maybe more exciting is the numerous transformational innovations; new products and flavors that respond to trends in consumer demand. Our goal is to be a leader in the process meat industry precisely by focusing on minimal processing and 'clean label', a simpler ingredient deck that's all natural."

"Godshall's success can be attributed to a lot of things, but none more than our determination to stay ahead of the curve on that intersection of healthier options and sensational taste; we just don't do bland!" Godshall elaborates, "This entire building is an assertion of our growth objectives. From the lab to the test kitchen, it's all about What's Next, and our commitment to be lead it, not with chemical laden factory food, but the most modern methods of using natural assets to preserve that just smoked or hand rubbed flavor."

The facility boasts a state of the art lab for both Quality Assurance and flavor advances. A fully functional smoke house, slicing, grinding, and packaging areas are also on site. Perhaps most impressive is the sprawling test kitchen and customer care center. Both Godshall and Senevirathne are culinary enthusiasts, a fact on full display from the ovens and grills to the stage-like center prep island. Godshall: "I wanted us to rival any cooking show on cable, not just to demonstrate the prep of our products, but to showcase the aroma and visual appeal. I tell our customers 'come hungry' to our meetings!"

Godshall's is an employee owner company whose roots go back to their origin as the Mill Road Butcher shop in 1945. Today, Godshall's is an international supplier of premium meat and poultry products. Their three facilities in Lebanon PA, Telford PA and Franconia are most noticeable on the landscape for their 4000 solar modules, which, along with a commitment to being zero landfill and an aggressive water recycling program, make Godshall's a greener future company.

