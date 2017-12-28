Goya Gives 120,000-Pounds Of Food, $10,000 And Toys to Catholic Charities Of The Archdiocese Of Newark During The Christmas Season

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the Christmas season, Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic owned food company in the United States, will make its annual donation of 120,000 pounds of Goya products, $10,000 for coats and blankets, and toys collected by Goya employees. The donation will go to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Newark, one of New Jersey's oldest and largest social service agencies that helps over 76,000 individuals and families each year.

"As an institution in the community, we strive to be a company of compassion and to do our part in helping others who need it the most, especially during the Christmas season," said Rafael Toro, Director of Public Relations of Goya Foods. "Through our Goya Gives initiative, we support over 250 organizations like Catholic Charities, who are committed to helping and improving the welfare of our communities." The donation of $10,000 will cover the costs of winter coats and blankets that will be distributed to the homeless in New Jersey and the toys will go to children and families staying at the Hope House Homeless Shelter in Jersey City and St. Rocco's Emergency Family Shelter in Newark.

"On behalf of our entire Catholic Charities family, and all those in need who we serve, we are most appreciative of Goya's incredible generosity," stated John Westervelt, Chief Executive Officer of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Newark. "The support provided to our homeless population, via coats, blankets, and gifts to the children in our family shelters, will help to brighten the holidays for many. The ongoing and substantial donation of food helps us to provide assistance to those without enough to eat throughout the year."

The donation is part of Goya Gives, a national initiative committed to promoting and supporting the overall well-being of our communities through social responsibility, environmental initiatives, and company values. Over the years, Goya has donated millions of pounds of food to organizations worldwide and continues to support over 250 organizations and cultural institutions. For more information about Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com.

For more information about Catholic Charities or naming opportunities, please contact Peter Ruccione at Catholic Charities at (973) 639-6531, or visit our website at www.ccannj.org for more information.

About GOYA: Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world; the combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com

About Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Newark: Tracing its roots to 1903, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Newark is a not-for-profit social service agency of the Roman Catholic Church within the Archdiocese of Newark. As one of New Jersey's oldest and largest agencies, Catholic Charities serves approximately 76,000 individuals and families each year in over 87 programs. Catholic Charities as a ministry of the Archdiocese of Newark participates in the Church's social mission by recognizing the inherent dignity and worth of all people and responding with sincere Christian compassion to the corporeal needs of the poor and marginalized. The service of Catholic Charities is inspired by faith in Jesus Christ, Sacred Scripture, and the continuing exposition of Catholic social teaching. Through these activities, Catholic Charities strives to assist individuals in need, strengthen families, and provide those it serves with an experience of God's mercy. This mission is pursued through a network of caring, effective, and well-managed social service professionals within the four counties served by the Archdiocese: Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Union. The programs provide shelters for the homeless, food to the impoverished; care for the elderly and mentally ill, and education to children with developmental disabilities. Catholic Charities is a Ministry of the Church, a concrete illustration of the Church's commitment to ease suffering and bring social justice and hope to all, without regard to religion, race or culture.

