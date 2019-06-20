Governor Newsom Recognizes Contribution Of Dairy Farm Families To California Communities And Economy With Proclamation Of June As "Real California Milk Month"

Proclamation Highlights Importance of Dairy to Landscape, Economy, Health and Nutrition of the Golden State



TRACY, Calif., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of June Dairy Month and the contribution of the state's more than 1,200 family dairy farms to the communities and economy of California, Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed June as "Real California Milk Month." This regional distinction is in addition to the annual National Dairy Month celebration that recognizes the range of dairy products and the farmers who produce the milk that helps feed the nation and, increasingly, the world.

In the proclamation, Governor Newsom states, "The leadership of our dairy farmers has made the state one of the world's great dairy-producing regions. California is number one in fluid milk production at nearly 40 billion pounds, accounting for a fifth of the nation's milk supply and approximately 32 percent of the nation's dairy exports."

He added, "California would not be the same without our dairy farms. I urge Californians to show their support for dairy products crafted in our Golden State."

Ninety-nine percent of California dairy farms are family-owned. California produces more fluid milk, butter, ice cream, nonfat dry milk and whey protein concentrate than any other state. The state is the second-largest producer of cheese and yogurt. Dairy products made with California milk can be identified by the Real California Milk seal, which certifies that the products are made exclusively with milk produced on California dairy farms.

"Dairy families are an essential part of local California communities, producing a sustainable, healthy product that can't be duplicated," said John Talbot, CEO of the California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB). "As the state's leading agricultural commodity, the industry adds approximately $20 billion to the local economy each year and is responsible for 32 percent of U.S. dairy exports and 180,000 jobs that are dependent upon dairy production and processing."

Dairy producers are dedicated to creating access to healthy foods. It is part of the legacy of the dairy industry, which provides education about healthy eating and the five food groups to teachers, children and families through Dairy Council of California and support for initiatives like the Great American Milk Drive, a partnership with Feeding America to provide families in need access to fresh fluid milk, one of the most requested but least donated food bank items.

Information about dairy farm families and the foods behind the Real California Milk seal is available at RealCaliforniaMilk.com.

About Real California Milk/California Milk Advisory Board

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state's dairy farm families and is one of the largest agricultural marketing boards in the United States. With a mission to increase demand for products made with Real California Milk, the CMAB is celebrating 50 years in 2019 promoting California's sustainable dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world through advertising, public relations, research, and retail and foodservice promotional programs. For more information and to connect with the CMAB, visit RealCaliforniaMilk.com, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

