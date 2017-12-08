Governor McMaster Announces 2018 Slate of South Carolina Chef Ambassadors

Four chefs selected to represent South Carolina's ever growing and popular culinary scene

COLUMBIA, S.C., Dec. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster today named the 2018 South Carolina Chef Ambassadors. Each year, chefs from across South Carolina are nominated to serve as the state's culinary ambassadors and the governor chooses four to participate. Below is a list of the four South Carolina chefs chosen to serve as the state's chef ambassadors in 2018:

Chef Sarah McClure, Southside Smokehouse in Landrum

Chef Kiki Cyrus, Kiki's Chicken and Waffles in Columbia

Chef Heidi Vukov, Croissants Bistro & Bakery and Hook & Barrel in Myrtle Beach

Chef Michelle Weaver, Charleston Grill in Charleston

"These four women are among the best and brightest culinary stars in our state," said Governor McMaster. "Being named an S.C. Chef Ambassador allows these chefs to shine a unique spotlight on not only their exceptional talents, but also on the destinations in South Carolina where they live and work. We encourage visitors and locals to make the trip and dine in each of their restaurants to see all that South Carolina has to offer."

These chefs embody the best of South Carolina's food scene, both in the quality of their provisions, as well as their dedication to incorporating healthy, local grown ingredients into their menus

"The Chef Ambassadors program was created three years ago as an effort to promote South Carolina as a culinary destination by highlighting chefs who use locally grown and harvested items on their menus and who offer distinctive flavors and tastes in their restaurants," said Duane Parrish, executive director of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism.

In 2018, the chefs will participate in a number of culinary, agriculture and tourism specific events throughout the Southeast, hosting cooking demonstrations and discussing the numerous offerings found in the cities in which their establishments are based.

"The Chef Ambassadors program is a celebration of local talent and local food," said South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture, Hugh Weathers. "These gifted chefs showcase the delicious produce and products of South Carolina's hardworking farmers, which is wonderful to see and even better to taste."

About the SC Chef Ambassador Program:

Tourism and agriculture have a significant impact on South Carolina, contributing tens of billions of dollars to the state's economy each year and accounting for hundreds of thousands of jobs statewide. The South Carolina Chef Ambassador (SCCA) program was established to create greater unity between these two major industries, while enhancing the overall promotion of South Carolina as a top culinary destination. By highlighting the state's talented chefs, creative recipes, authentic cuisines, locally grown produce and unique products, visitors and locals alike will further see why South Carolina is, Just Right. For more information on the SC Chef Ambassador program, please visit www.DiscoverSouthCarolina.com/chef-ambassadors.

SOURCE South Carolina Tourism