Gourmia Launches a Complete Line of Toaster Oven Air Fryers for Every Kitchen

Featuring Gourmia's Proprietary AeroCrisp Technology, these Eight New Toaster Oven Air Fryers Maximize Kitchen Countertop Space



CHICAGO, Feb 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gourmia™, a designer and manufacturer of innovative countertop kitchen appliances, is launching the industry's most comprehensive line of Toaster Oven Air Fryers at the upcoming International Home + Housewares Show. With eight new models, this extensive lineup has an option for every kitchen. Featuring different sizes, designs and feature sets – they will come with price points from $49 to $199 and be available at retailers nationwide later this year.

See them at the International Home + Housewares Show, Booth L11344 in the

Lakeside Building in McCormick Place Exposition Center

"For retailers looking for hot products in 2019 – these are it," Heshy Biegeleisen, Gourmia founder, stated. "Our new Toaster Oven Air Fryers make efficient use of precious kitchen countertop space, enabling consumers who upgrade to have two cooking technologies in the same space as their traditional standalone toaster oven. To maximize customer satisfaction, Gourmia has taken its innovative air frying technology and incorporated it into this comprehensive line of toaster ovens."

All of these new appliances are powerhouses that combine both Gourmia's proprietary AeroCrisp technology for up to 80% less fat in every delicious meal and a toaster oven. Each Toaster Oven Air Fryer cooks food at temperatures ranging up to 400°F or 450°F, features different rack positions to meet a variety of cooking needs, and can hold up to 6 slices. They have been developed by the Gourmia team to meet the unique needs of different kitchens across the country.

Here are the unique features of these eight new models:

GTF7700 – 20-Qt Toaster Oven Air Fryer

The flagship model of the new line-up

LCD display and digital controls for selecting toasting functions, air frying presets, or time and temperature preferences

8 cook modes including: bake, broil, keep warm, and more

Features nonstick interior and oven light for easy monitoring

Stainless steel design brings modern edge to every kitchen

Includes fry basket, baking pan, baking rack, and crumb tray

Driven by 1500 watts of power

GTF7350 – 18-Qt Toaster Oven Air Fryer

Dial controls to easily select toast functions and time and temperature preferences

6 cook modes including: air frying, bake, broil, toast, and more

Stainless steel design brings modern edge to every kitchen

Includes baking tray, wire rack, crumb tray, and tray handle

Driven by 1700 watts of power

GTF7355 – 18-Qt Digital Toaster Oven Air Fryer

LED display with digital controls for selecting toasting functions, air frying presets, or time and temperature preferences

13 cook modes including: air frying, bake, broil, toast, and more

Includes baking tray, wire rack, crumb tray, and tray handle

Driven by 1700 watts of power

GTF7450 – 27-Qt Digital Toaster Oven Air Fryer

LED display with digital controls for selecting toasting functions, air frying presets, or time and temperature preferences

17 cook modes including: air frying, bake, braise, toast, and more

Includes baking tray, wire rack, crumb tray, and tray handle

Driven by 1800 watts of power

GTF7455 – 27-Qt Digital Toaster Oven Air Fryer

LCD display with digital controls for selecting toasting functions, air frying presets, or time and temperature preferences

17 cook modes including: air frying, bake, broil, toast, and more

Includes baking tray, wire rack, crumb tray, and tray handle

Driven by 1800 watts of power

GTF7600 – 19-Qt Digital Toaster Oven Air Fryer

Large LED display with digital controls for selecting toasting functions, air frying presets, or time and temperature preferences

10 cook modes including: air frying, bake, broil, keep warm, dehydrate, slow cook, and more

Dehydrate up to 72 hours

Stainless steel design brings modern edge to every kitchen

Includes fry basket, baking pan, baking rack, and crumb tray

Driven by 1500 watts of power

GTF7650 – 19-Qt Toaster Oven Air Fryer

Large LED display with digital controls for selecting toasting functions, air frying presets, or time and temperature preferences

22 cook modes including: air frying, bake, broil, keep warm, dehydrate, slow cook, and more

Dehydrate up to 72 hours

Stainless steel design brings modern edge to every kitchen

Includes fry basket, baking pan, baking rack, and crumb tray

Driven by 1500 watts of power

GTF7850 – 26-Qt Toaster Oven Air Fryer

Large LED display with digital controls for selecting toasting functions, air frying presets, or time and temperature preferences

8 cook modes including: air frying, bake, broil, keep warm, dehydrate, toast, and more

Stainless steel design brings modern edge to every kitchen

Includes chrome wire rack, aluminum baking pan, air fryer rack, and aluminum crumb tray

Driven by 1800 watts of power

About Gourmia

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about cooking and the tools for the healthy lifestyle. As one of the faster growing housewares brands, Gourmia's founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools that will make their lives easier. From air fryers cookers to multi-purpose cookers and smart kitchen appliances, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. Gourmia's kitchen appliances are available at leading retailers nationwide. For additional information, please visit www.gourmia.com.

PR Contact:

Rita Lee

Copernio

(714) 891-3660

gourmia@copernio.com

All products/services and trademarks mentioned in this release are the properties of their respective companies.

© 2019 Gourmia. All rights reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gourmia-launches-a-complete-line-of-toaster-oven-air-fryers-for-every-kitchen-300804643.html

SOURCE Gourmia