Got a Hankering for Vegan Food? Sobeys Has You Covered

Canadian grocery chain Sobeys has tons of goodies that will help you create delicious vegan meals to enjoy every day. We’ve compiled just a few of the items you can find at your local store so that you can add something new to the mix. Whether you’re a longtime vegan or you’re just starting out, you can find everything from vegan staples to snacks and desserts that will help you stock a compassionate kitchen. When you choose vegan foods, you’re not supporting the cruel animal agriculture industry, which uses animals for their flesh, milk, and eggs.

Pick up these delicious vegan products on your next trip to Sobeys:

Like Sobeys, many chains are meeting the demand for plant-based food, and new vegan options are coming to supermarkets every day. This guide is by no means exhaustive—in addition to these items, you can find plenty of “accidentally vegan” products at Sobeys. Be sure to check ingredient lists, since a product may be vegan even if the packaging doesn’t explicitly state that.

You can go vegan, and we can help. What are you waiting for?

