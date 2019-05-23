Golding Farms Foods Acquires Arcobasso Foods

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Golding Farms Foods, Inc. ("Golding Farms"), a leading national manufacturer of private label and branded sauce and condiment products, today announced that it has acquired Arcobasso Foods, Inc. ("Arcobasso"), a leading manufacturer of refrigerated dressings, sauces and beverage mixers. The acquisition enhances Golding Farms' product offerings and capabilities in numerous high-growth categories, and establishes a national manufacturing footprint to supply the Company's regional and national customers with sauce and condiment private brand programs and branded products. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1987 and based in Hazelwood, Missouri, Arcobasso offers its customers private label, branded and co-packed sauce and condiment products including salad dressings, hot sauces, wing sauces, BBQ sauces and drink mixers. The company has a long-standing reputation for providing excellent service and customized, innovative products to its valued customers.

"Arcobasso Foods is a special company with long-standing relationships and commitments to customers, suppliers, employees and the St. Louis community," stated John Frostad, CEO of Golding Farms. "The addition of Arcobasso will meaningfully expand Golding Farms' manufacturing footprint, creating a specialty sauce and condiment platform capable of serving customers in almost every geography and trade channel. We are pleased to welcome the Arcobasso team to Golding Farms."

"I am very proud of our success and the growth we have experienced since my brother founded Arcobasso in 1987," added Pat Newsham, President of Arcobasso Foods. "Our combination with Golding Farms will allow us to be a better strategic partner for our customers. I look forward to partnering with John Frostad and the rest of the Golding Farms team to help accelerate the continued growth of our combined business."

About Golding Farms Foods

Headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Golding Farms Foods is leading manufacturer of private label, branded, and co-manufactured sauces and condiments. Golding Farms maintains best-in-class innovation and new product development capabilities and operates a highly automated manufacturing facility providing customers with retail-format products in a wide range of product categories. For more information, please visit www.goldingfarms.com.

About Arcobasso Foods

Headquartered in Hazelwood, Missouri, Arcobasso has been creating custom dressings and sauces for the food industry since 1987. Arcobasso has a 30+ year history of producing high quality products on behalf of retail, foodservice and branded customers. Arcobasso operates a 60,000 square foot facility in Hazelwood, Missouri with shelf stable and refrigerated temperature state capabilities and packaging formats including retail, single-serve and multi-use for foodservice customers, and bulk products.

