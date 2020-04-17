Golden West Food Group To Donate $2 Million Dollars Of Food To COVID-19 Relief Organizations

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden West Food Group (GWFG) announced plans to donate $2 million dollars worth of premium meats to the City of Hope Hospital, Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Fire Department, Los Angeles Unified School District, Salvation Army, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and others in need, to support the relief efforts associated with COVID-19 pandemic. GWFG is headquartered in Los Angeles County, California.

"We are extremely appreciative of the relentless work and relief effort from our medical community and first responders to keep everyone safe and we are honored to help these local heroes," said Erik Litmanovich, CEO of Golden West Food Group. "At Golden West Food Group we are working hard everyday to ensure that the American public has access to the food they need, and we hope these meals will help our healthcare providers and the community power on in what is one of the worst health crises of our time."

Food donations in "Pantry Pallet" quantities, distributed by Golden West Food Group will include an assortment of ready to cook Beef, Pork, Chicken with various side dishes as well.

A diverse line of meats from some of America's favorite food brands is manufactured by Golden West Food Group including Jack Daniel's® BBQ Meats, Meat District® butcher-crafted premium burgers, Moe's Southwest Grill® entrees, American BBQ Company® meats, Red Moon® Asian fusion meals, Calle Sabor® Latin fusion foods and many others.

"As a leader in food manufacturing, we are proud to do what we can to help hospitals and first responders and it is our hope that other food companies and suppliers do what they can to expand meal distribution across the region and around the country," said Litmanovich.

To learn more about Golden West Food Group, visit gwfg.com.

About Golden West Food Group

Golden West Food Group (GWFG) is a premium manufacturer of food products with headquarters in Vernon California. GWFG offers thousands of products nationwide to a variety of customers in Foodservice, Military, Private Label and Retail Channels including Grocery, Club & Mass Merchant.

Media Contact

Karey Cavaney

Blaze PR

kcavaney@blazepr.com

(310) 395-5050

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-west-food-group-to-donate-2-million-dollars-of-food-to-covid-19-relief-organizations-301042932.html

SOURCE Golden West Food Group