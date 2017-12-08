Golden State Foods Appoints Jose Armario To Board Of Directors

Former McDonald's Executive Brings Additional Global Expertise to the Company

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Foods (GSF), one of the largest diversified food processors and distributors in the foodservice industry, announced today that it has added a new board member to its board of directors. Jose Armario, former senior McDonald's executive vice president supply chain, sustainability, development and franchising, will join the board of directors immediately.

During his tenure at McDonald's, Armario served in many roles, including president of Latin America and Canada; senior vice president and international relationship partner Latin America; president of Chile; and most recently, executive vice president supply chain, sustainability, development and franchising. Throughout his career, Armario has excelled in leading operational excellence, supply chain management, strategic vision, change management and market expansion.

"Jose is an outstanding individual who has consistently demonstrated leadership excellence, integrity and solid ethics throughout his career," said Mark Wetterau, chairman and CEO of Golden State Foods. "He has an exceptional balance of global leadership in all areas of business, and his principled approach in all he does makes him a great cultural fit for our organization. We are blessed and honored to welcome him to the board of directors."

Prior to McDonald's, Armario spent many years with Burger King, where he began his career in the quick service restaurant industry. He then transitioned into the optical industry, serving in several positions for LensCrafters where he oversaw the strategic plan that enabled entry into China, Mexico and the Middle East. He then returned to the food industry for the next two decades. In each of his roles within McDonald's, Armario grew the business and brand, increased annual cost savings, and galvanized trust and respect of global network suppliers towards more productive partnerships.

Originally from Havana, Cuba, and raised in Miami, Florida, Armario earned his Associate of Arts degree in Business Administration from Miami-Dade College in Miami, Florida; a Master of Science degree in management from the University of Miami in Miami, Florida; and a CEO Perspective Course completion from Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois. He currently serves on a number of boards including USG, Avon and the University of Miami's President's Council. He has formerly served as a board member for the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, the Council of the Americas, New York, where he served as the Director, and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Latin America, where he also served as the Director.

With the appointment of Armario, GSF's board consists of 10 members, including Mark Wetterau, chairman and CEO, GSF; Mike Waitukaitis, GSF vice chairman of the Board and former chief financial officer; Conrad Wetterau, chairman and CEO, Quality Beverage; Jim Williams, private consultant and former GSF chairman and CEO; Sharon Davis, private consultant and former first lady of California; Dick Gochnauer, former president and CEO, United Stationers, Inc. (now Essentia); Nabil El-Hage, chairman, PR Academy of Executive Education; and Frank Listi, former GSF executive vice president.

About Golden State Foods

Golden State Foods is one of the largest diversified suppliers to the quick service restaurant (QSR) industry. Established in 1947, the company is values-based with proven performance in superior quality, innovation and customer service throughout the QSR industry. With approximately 7,000 employees worldwide, GSF services more than 125,000 stores on five continents from its 50 locations. Its core businesses include processing of liquid products, protein, produce, dairy and full-line logistics services to the QSR and retail industries. The company also runs the GSF Foundation, a national non-profit organization to help children and families in need. For more information, please visit: www.goldenstatefoods.com.

Media Contact:

Kylie Banks, Porter Novelli

Kylie.Banks@porternovelli.com

310-754-4126

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-state-foods-appoints-jose-armario-to-board-of-directors-300569150.html

SOURCE Golden State Foods