Golden State Foods Announces Organizational Changes To Accelerate Global Growth Strategy

New Structure is Focused on Global Operations, Sustainability and Innovation



IRVINE, Calif., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Foods (GSF), one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice industry, recently announced several changes to its global food and logistics operations and executive teams to further align its business strategy.

"As GSF continually strives to meet and exceed our customers' global businesses and lead out in the food industry, we continue to assess our talent and evolve our organizational structure," said Mark Wetterau, chairman and chief executive officer. "As such, we're pleased to announce several strategic changes to our operations and executive teams, who will lead the way in global manufacturing, logistics, sustainability, innovation and culture."

Brian Dick , corporate senior vice president and president, global liquid products, has been promoted to corporate senior vice president and president, global manufacturing, where he will lead the strategy and oversight of all global liquid products, dairy, protein and produce operations worldwide.

, corporate senior vice president and president, global liquid products, has been promoted to where he will lead the strategy and oversight of all global liquid products, dairy, protein and produce operations worldwide. Dr. Wayne Morgan , corporate vice president and president, protein group has been promoted to corporate vice president and president, protein and sustainability , where he will continue with his responsibilities for protein processing operations, while leveraging his sustainability expertise in the beef industry, and applying his knowledge companywide.

corporate vice president and president, protein group has been promoted to , where he will continue with his responsibilities for protein processing operations, while leveraging his sustainability expertise in the beef industry, and applying his knowledge companywide. Bob Wolpert , corporate senior vice president and president, logistics will move into the role of corporate senior vice president and chief strategy and innovation officer , partnering with all company leaders to help champion thought leadership, innovation and strategic planning. Bob will continue to spearhead the company's efforts with IBM on Blockchain, IoT and other digital innovations, while helping to guide company strategy overall.

corporate senior vice president and president, logistics will move into the role of , partnering with all company leaders to help champion thought leadership, innovation and strategic planning. Bob will continue to spearhead the company's efforts with IBM on Blockchain, IoT and other digital innovations, while helping to guide company strategy overall. Ryan Hammer , corporate vice president and president, logistics group , will take on additional responsibilities, including the leadership of all of logistics for the company, including Quality Custom Distribution, Central Freight Management, Centralized Leasing Corp., and other strategic logistics initiatives.

, , will take on additional responsibilities, including the leadership of all of logistics for the company, including Quality Custom Distribution, Central Freight Management, Centralized Leasing Corp., and other strategic logistics initiatives. Ed Rodriguez , corporate vice president and chief human resources officer, has been promoted to corporate senior vice president and chief human resources officer. Ed will continue to oversee GSF's associate structure, development and succession planning to align with and effectively support company and customer strategies and perpetuate GSF's culture.

GSF will continue to leverage the experience, expertise and leadership of the executive and management teams to ensure that the company delivers on its business strategy, while continuing to demonstrate GSF's Creed and Values.

About Golden State Foods

Golden State Foods is one of the largest diversified suppliers to the quick service restaurant (QSR) industry. Established in 1947, the company is values-based with proven performance in superior quality, innovation and customer service throughout the QSR industry. GSF services more than 120,000 stores in more than 40 countries on five continents. Its core businesses include processing of liquid products, protein, produce, dairy and full-line logistics services to the foodservice, QSR, retail and C-store industries. The company also runs the GSF Foundation, a national non-profit organization to help children and families in need. For more information, please visit: www.goldenstatefoods.com

Media Contact:

Kylie Banks, Porter Novelli

Kylie.Banks@porternovelli.com

310-754-4126

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-state-foods-announces-organizational-changes-to-accelerate-global-growth-strategy-300832138.html

SOURCE Golden State Foods