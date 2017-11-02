Golden Corral Raises Record Total to Support Camp Corral

Restaurant Chain and Guests Donate $2 Million to Summer Camps for Military Children

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Corral, the nation's largest grill-buffet chain, announced it raised more than $2 million to help support Camp Corral, a nonprofit corporation that provides free, one-of-a-kind summer camp experiences for children of wounded, injured, ill or fallen service members.

Golden Corral President and Chief Executive Officer Lance Trenary made the check presentation to Camp Corral at its annual convention in New York City in October. The company also welcomed a family from Wendell, NC who attended Camp Corral earlier this summer.

Donations for Camp Corral were collected from Golden Corral restaurants and their guests across the country, as well as a partnership with DAV (Disabled American Veterans). This year they collected a record total of $2,035,971 to support Camp Corral and send 3,683 children to camp this summer. Now in its seventh year, Camp Corral hosted 22 camps in 2017 and served families from all 50 states. The camp provides kids, ages 8 to 15, a unique, weeklong experience where they are free to escape the challenges they face as military children.

"Golden Corral is appreciative of the incredible generosity of our guests, restaurant teams and partnership with DAV in raising a record amount to support Camp Coral," said Lance Trenary. "Through their donations, Camp Corral has been able to host thousands of military children across the country to a unique, summer camp experience. This is just another way in which Golden Corral would like to thank military members and their families for the sacrifices they make for our country."

Golden Corral is a long-standing supporter of American veterans. The company founded Camp Corral in 2011, and continues to provide generous support to the organization, a 501(c) (3) tax-exempt, nonprofit corporation. Since 2011, Golden Corral and its guests have provided more than $9 million to Camp Corral.

Golden Corral, based in Raleigh, N.C., is the nation's largest grill-buffet restaurant chain with 485 restaurants operating in 42 states as of January 1, 2017. Golden Corral is famous for its variety, including USDA steaks cooked to order, rotisserie chicken, awesome pot roast, hot yeast rolls, and desserts like homemade carrot cake and the Chocolate Wonderfall®.

Camp Corral, a 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt, nonprofit corporation, provides free, one-of-a-kind summer camp experiences for children of wounded, injured, ill or fallen service members. Since its founding in 2011 by Golden Corral, Camp Corral has grown to 22 camps in 19 states and has served 17,000 children. Although any child ages 8 to 15 from a military family is eligible, registration priority is given to children of wounded, injured, ill or fallen military service members. For more information, visit www.campcorral.org.

