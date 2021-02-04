  1. Home
Going Vegan Is Easy With Products From Safeway in Canada

February 4, 2021
From www.peta.org
Rebecca Maness
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals

Wondering what vegan food you should try from your local Safeway in Canada? We have you covered. These recommendations are just a few of the top vegan products you can find at this grocery chain, but there are tons of other “accidentally vegan” options available at its locations across Canada. It’s easier than ever to shop for items that are free from animal flesh, cow’s milk, eggs, and other animal-derived ingredients. Safeway is stocking more vegan options every day—check back for more products as we add them to our list.

Add these vegan items to your cart the next time you shop at Safeway in Canada:

Parmela Creamery Shreds

Beanfields Chips

Smart Sweets Peach Rings

Field Roast Plant-Based Burgers and Chao Slices

Lärabars

Gardein Beefless Grounds

Violife Parmesan Style Wedges

Silk Plant-Based Milks

Amy’s Kitchen Vegan Rice Mac & Cheeze

Bobo’s Oat Bars

Going vegan saves lives—so why not start today? We can help. Order your free vegan starter kit, and connect with a vegan mentor:

