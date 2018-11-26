Go-To Dough is a simple yeast dough recipe. It makes perfect cinnamon rolls and the perfect dinner rolls. It’s a double-duty dough you can make in no time. Split it in half to make a batch of each!

This post is sponsored by Fleischmann’s® Yeast as part of the Bake It Yourself Blogger Program. Thank you for continuing to support the brands that make My Baking Addiction possible.

Since having Elle, I’ve become even more sentimental about the holiday season. As she gets older, I find myself trying to make every aspect of the season as magical as I can.

Whether it’s a train ride that pulls into a glistening North Pole Village filled with caroling elves, or dressing up a certain elf that likes to sit on a shelf in adorable costumes, I am that mom. The one that tries to fill the season with as many magical memories as possible.

