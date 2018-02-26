GMO Answers Continues to Promote Sound Science Amidst Ongoing Misinformation Campaigns

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Despite over 20 years of evidence showing genetically modified crops (GMOs) are safe for human consumption, misinformation about these crops continues to be promoted online in news articles and on social media networks. As reported by the Des Moines Register this week, Iowa State University researchers have identified that misinformation campaigns are ongoing and stem from a variety of sources.

Michael Stebbins, spokesman for GMO Answers, today released the following statement in response to such reports:

"We know GMO misinformation abounds – from food marketing to messages in pop culture and click bait social media posts. The spread of this misinformation isn't a new phenomenon. GMO myths have been spread and shared for years, and that is precisely why GMO Answers was founded. In an era when the truth can be hard to find, we at GMO Answers are constantly striving to answer questions about GMOs with information backed by valid, independent, peer-reviewed science.

"At GMO Answers, we want to help people understand more about how their food is grown. GMO Answers is committed to an open, transparent conversation about GMOs, welcoming questions and providing resources so that consumers can come to their own conclusions, with all the facts in hand. Over the past five years, over 200 independent experts, who donate their time because they are passionate about helping the public better understand GMOs and how our food is grown, have answered nearly 1,500 questions. We will continue this mission and always encourage folks to look beyond the fearmongering and engage in the conversation at GMOAnswers.com."

About GMO Answers

GMO Answers is committed to responding to your questions about how our food is grown. Our goal is to make information about agricultural biotechnology easier to access and evaluate. The members of GMO Answers commit to five core principles – welcoming and answering questions on all GMO topics; making GMO information, research and data easy to access and evaluate, and supporting safety testing of GM products, including allowing independent safety testing of our products through validated science-based methods; supporting farmers as they work to grow crops using precious resources more efficiently, with less impact on the environment and producing safe, nutritious food and feed products; respecting farmers' rights to choose the seeds that are best for their farms, businesses and communities and providing seed choices that include non-GM seeds based on market demands; and respecting people around the world and their right to choose healthy food products that are best for themselves and their families. GMO Answers is produced by the members of the Council for Biotechnology Information, which includes BASF, Bayer CropScience, DowDuPont, Monsanto Company and Syngenta. Our members are dedicated to the responsible development and application of plant biotechnology. Visit GMOAnswers.com.

SOURCE GMO Answers