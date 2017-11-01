The Gluten Free Bar Launches 'Spot the GFB Bear' Contest To Coincide With New Packaging Launch

Prizes for Consumers that 'Spot the GFB Bear' Include a Month's Supply of GFB Products

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The GFB: Gluten Free Bar (GFB), a leading brand for fun and flavorful gluten-free snacks, is challenging fans today to go out into the wild and "Spot the GFB Bear" in its natural habitat at their local grocery and health food store. Consumers spotting the new GFB bear are encouraged to snap a photo with the new bear packaging, tag GFB on social media, and use the hashtag #WildGFBear to enter to win a month's supply of GFB products.

GFB fans can spot the bear at select locations today through November 20. The contest coincides with the announcement of GFB's revamped packaging featuring its new hand drawn bear and colorful design. The new packaging begins rolling out on GFB Bars across the U.S. this month. The remaining GFB products, including Bites and Power Breakfast, will receive a fresh new look later in 2018.

"The Gluten Free Bear has actually been part of our brand for several years, and incorporating him into more of our packaging brings an element of fun to our products that we felt was missing," said Elliott Rader, co-founder and partner at GFB. "We know that many consumers still equate 'gluten-free' with 'tastes bad.' While there are a lot of great things about our snacks, we pride ourselves on making products that taste amazing and we want consumers to know that. After all, eating something that tastes amazing and is better-for-you, should be a fun part of your day. The Gluten Free Bear represents that fun and flavorful component and we let our certifications and ingredients speak to the quality and nutritional aspect of our products."

The GFB specializes in better-for-you, gluten-free snacks, and the product recipes will remain the same throughout the packaging revamp.

"We are simply updating the first impression of our product to more closely match what we believe in and our culture," said Marshall Rader, co-founder and partner at GFB. "Our consumers will have the same product experience they have come to love just with an enhanced look. We think launching the contest is a fun way to show off our new packaging and to engage GFB fans. We are excited to see where our bear will be spotted – don't forget this is a roll-out so you may have to dig through bear imposters – to spot him!"

Guidelines for the "Spot the GFB Bear" contest include:

One entry per social media account per day

Entries must include the hashtag #WildGFBear

All entries must tag @theGFB social properties

All entries must be submitted by November 20, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. EST

The GFB, located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a Certified B Corporation dedicated to a triple bottom line of people, planet and profits.



Established in 2010, Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Gluten Free Bar (GFB) is a leading brand for fun and flavorful gluten-free snacks in the United States and Europe.

