Global Yogurt  Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 - Market is Projected to Grow to $ 114.6 Billion

The "Global Yogurt Market By Fat Content (Regular, Low Fat and Fat Free), By Type (Flavored and Non Flavored), By Form, By Packaging, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global yogurt market is projected to grow to $ 114.6 billion by 2023, on the back of rising awareness and demand for healthy food options across the globe.

Rising young population base, which is health conscious, growing trend of dual household income leading to higher disposable income and surging demand for organic products are some of the other key factors aiding the yogurt market, globally.

Availability of yogurt with high nutritional value and high protein content, in addition to probiotic, vitamin fortified, stirred, creamy and pulp-laced forms, is further anticipated to fuel global yogurt market during the forecast period.

Global Yogurt Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of yogurt market globally:

Yogurt Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Fat Content (Regular, Low Fat and Fat Free), By Type (Flavored and Non Flavored), By Form, By Packaging, By Distribution Channel, By Region

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in global yogurt market are

Danone Group

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

General Mills Inc.

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

Chobani, LLC.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited

Unternehmensgruppe Theo Mller GmbH & Co KG

Bright Food (Group) Co., Ltd.

Groupe Lactalis

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Product Awareness

4.2. Brand Awareness

4.3. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5. Global Yogurt Production Overview

6. Global Yogurt Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Fat Content (Regular, Low Fat and Fat Free)

6.2.2. By Type (Flavored and Non Flavored)

6.2.3. By Form (Conventional Yogurt, Greek Yogurt, Set Yogurt, Frozen Yogurt, Yogurt Drinks and Others)

6.2.4. By Packaging (Plastic Bottles, Tetra Packs and Others)

6.2.5. By Distribution Channel (Direct Selling/Wholesale and Retail Sales)

6.2.6. By Company

6.2.7. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index

7. Asia-Pacific Yogurt Market Outlook

8. Europe Yogurt Market Outlook

9. North America Yogurt Market Outlook

10. South America Yogurt Market Outlook

11. Middle East & Africa Yogurt Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Strategic Recommendations

