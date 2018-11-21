Global Yogurt Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 - Market is Projected to Grow to $ 114.6 Billion
The "Global Yogurt Market By Fat Content (Regular, Low Fat and Fat Free), By Type (Flavored and Non Flavored), By Form, By Packaging, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global yogurt market is projected to grow to $ 114.6 billion by 2023, on the back of rising awareness and demand for healthy food options across the globe.
Rising young population base, which is health conscious, growing trend of dual household income leading to higher disposable income and surging demand for organic products are some of the other key factors aiding the yogurt market, globally.
Availability of yogurt with high nutritional value and high protein content, in addition to probiotic, vitamin fortified, stirred, creamy and pulp-laced forms, is further anticipated to fuel global yogurt market during the forecast period.
Global Yogurt Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of yogurt market globally:
- Yogurt Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Fat Content (Regular, Low Fat and Fat Free), By Type (Flavored and Non Flavored), By Form, By Packaging, By Distribution Channel, By Region
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players operating in global yogurt market are
- Danone Group
- Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.
- General Mills Inc.
- Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd.
- Chobani, LLC.
- China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited
- Unternehmensgruppe Theo Mller GmbH & Co KG
- Bright Food (Group) Co., Ltd.
- Groupe Lactalis
- Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Product Awareness
4.2. Brand Awareness
4.3. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
5. Global Yogurt Production Overview
6. Global Yogurt Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Fat Content (Regular, Low Fat and Fat Free)
6.2.2. By Type (Flavored and Non Flavored)
6.2.3. By Form (Conventional Yogurt, Greek Yogurt, Set Yogurt, Frozen Yogurt, Yogurt Drinks and Others)
6.2.4. By Packaging (Plastic Bottles, Tetra Packs and Others)
6.2.5. By Distribution Channel (Direct Selling/Wholesale and Retail Sales)
6.2.6. By Company
6.2.7. By Region
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7. Asia-Pacific Yogurt Market Outlook
8. Europe Yogurt Market Outlook
9. North America Yogurt Market Outlook
10. South America Yogurt Market Outlook
11. Middle East & Africa Yogurt Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
15. Strategic Recommendations
