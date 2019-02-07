Global Yeasts, Yeast Extracts and Autolysates Market to 2026 - Demand for Bioethanol as a Fuel and Increase in Demand for Specialty Yeast Products

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Yeasts, Yeast Extracts and Autolysates - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Yeast Extracts and Autolysates market accounted for $3.51 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $8.94 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

Growth of the bakery industry, positive growth trend in alcoholic beverages consumption, demand for bioethanol as a fuel and increase in demand for specialty yeast products are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, stringent food safety regulations are some of the factors hindering the market growth.

Yeast is a single cell microscopic organism of fungus kingdom; it is found in abundance in nature and used extensively in making many food product and beverages. Yeast extract, a common name for processed yeast product is a thick brown sticky semi- solid food made by extracting the cell content while removing the cell wall.

Due to its extreme flavor, it is majorly used as a flavoring agent or food additive by vegetarians and others for flavoring savory food, broadly found in a variety of packaged foods such as frozen meals, gravy, snack foods, crackers, stock, etc,. Similar to yeast extract, autolysate which is also known as autolysed yeast is an extract of yeast produced by self-digestion of yeast constituents by enzymes contained in yeast cells.

Based on Application, the Bakery segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period. Bakery segment is in huge demand as the baked products are being the part & parcel of people in the fast food sector. The western continents have huge demand for the baked products because of people being more dependent on fast food sector, followed by the rising demand for alcoholic beverages.

Asia-Pacific region is the top producer of feed yeast followed by Europe globally. A considerable spike in the per capita meat consumption witnessed in the developing countries such as China and India has aided the rapid industrialization of meat sector in the region.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Yeast Extracts and Autolysates Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Baker'S Yeast

5.3 Brewer'S Yeast

5.4 Bio-Ethanol Yeast

5.5 Yeast Cell Organelles

5.6 Wine Yeast

5.7 Other Yeast Types

6 Global Yeast Extracts and Autolysates Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Alcoholic Beverages

6.3 Bakery

6.4 Food Industry

6.5 Feed Industry

6.6 Non-Alcoholic Beverages

6.7 Prepared Food

6.8 Other applications

7 Global Yeast Extracts and Autolysates Market, By Forms

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Dry Yeast

7.3 Fresh Yeast

7.4 Instant Yeast

8 Global Yeast Extracts and Autolysates Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Associated British Foods Plc

10.2 AB Mauri Fleischmann's

10.3 Alltech Inc

10.4 Angel Yeast Co Ltd

10.5 Chr. Hansen A/S

10.6 Diamond V

10.7 Kerry Group Plc

10.8 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

10.9 Lallemand Inc

10.10 Leiber Gmbh

10.11 Lesaffre Group

10.12 Oriental Yeast Co. Ltd.

10.13 Pakmaya

10.14 Royal Dsm N.V.

10.15 Sensient Technologies Corporation

10.16 Synergy (High Wycombe) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p4sck4/global_yeasts?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-yeasts-yeast-extracts-and-autolysates-market-to-2026---demand-for-bioethanol-as-a-fuel-and-increase-in-demand-for-specialty-yeast-products-300791895.html

SOURCE Research and Markets