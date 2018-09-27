NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker's Yeast, Brewer's Yeast, Wine Yeast, Feed Yeast, Bioethanol, Dry Yeast, Instant Yeast, Fresh Yeast, Food, Feed, Bakery, Beverages, Processed & Convenience Foods, Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Beta Glucan, Other Yeast Derivatives

The global yeast market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2017, the baker's yeast segment held the largest share in the global yeast market.

Report Scope

- Global Yeast market forecasts from 2018-2028

- This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global yeast market by type:

- Baker's Yeast

- Brewer's Yeast

- Wine Yeast

- Feed Yeast

- Bioethanol

- Others

Each submarket is further broken down by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Africa and Middle East

- This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global yeast market by form:

- Dry Yeast

- Instant Yeast

- Fresh Yeast

- Others

Each submarket is further broken down by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Africa and Middle East

- This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global yeast market by application:

- Food: Bakery, Beverages, Processed & Convenience Foods

- Feed

- Others

Each submarket is further broken down by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Africa and Middle East

- This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global specialty yeast market by type:

- Yeast Extracts

- Yeast Autolysates

- Beta Glucan

- Other Yeast Derivatives

- This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global specialty yeast market by region:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- South America

- Africa

- Middle East

- This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2028 for these regional and national markets:

- North America: US, Canada, Mexico

- Europe: Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

- Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

- South America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America

- Africa: South Africa, Rest of Africa

- Middle East: Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Rest of Middle East

Each region is further broken down by country, type, form, and application.

- Our study gives qualitative analysis of the yeast market. It discusses the Drivers and Restraints that influence this market as well as the Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the yeast market.

- Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the yeast industry:

- Alltech

- Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.

- Associated British Foods plc

- Chr. Hansen A/S

- Koninklijke DSM N.V.

- Lallemand Inc.

- Leiber GmbH

- Lesaffre Group

- Sensient Technologies

- Synergy Flavors

