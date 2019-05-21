Global Yeast Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts Report 2016-2019 & 2024 - Developed Markets Dominate Consumption, While Developing Countries Spearhead Growth

DUBLIN, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Yeast - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Yeast in US$ Million.

The Global, the US, and the European markets are further analyzed by the following Applications:

Food & Beverage

Animal Feed

Others

The report profiles 70 companies including many key and niche players such as



AB Mauri (UK)

Angel Yeast Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Associated British Foods plc (UK)

Bio Springer ( France )

( ) Chr. Hansen A/S ( Denmark )

) Kerry Group Plc ( Ireland )

) Lallemand, Inc. ( Canada )

) Lesaffre Group ( France )

) Ohly GmbH ( Germany )

) Red Star Yeast Company ( USA )

) Royal DSM N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Synergy Flavours Ltd (UK)

Zeus IBA SRL ( Italy )



Key Topics Covered:



1. OUTLOOK

Market Snapshots

Global Yeast Market Going Strong

Bread and Other Baked Products

The Major Demand Growth Drivers

Emerging Markets and New Products to Drive Growth

Developed Markets Dominate Consumption, While Developing Countries Spearhead Growth

Lower Per Capita Consumption Offers Huge Market Potential in Developing Countries

Opportunity Indicators:

Affordability Factor Spurs Strong Demand for Pastries and Cakes

Asia: A Fast Emerging Market for Bread, and Yeast

Current and Future Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Global Trade Scenario

Exports

Imports



2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS

Popularity of Functional Bakery Products Augurs Well for Baker's Yeast

Sophisticated Lifestyles Elevate Alcoholic Beverage Consumption, Drive Yeast Demand

Changing Consumer Preferences Boosting Innovations in Brewing Industry

Growing Popularity of Natural Ingredients in Processed Foods Drives Demand for Yeast

Surging Popularity of Probiotic Functional Foods

A Strong Case for Yeast Demand Growth

Customized Yeast Solutions: A Refreshingly New Product Differentiation Strategy

Specialty Yeast Grows in Popularity to Make Cash Registers Ring

Yeast Extracts Find Applications in Reducing Sodium Levels in Food Products

Red Yeast Rice Attracting Negative Attention Due to Toxins and Side Effects

H2S and EC Prevent Yeasts from Generating Widespread Interest in Wine Industry

Filtered Dates Extract: Potential for Replacing Molasses in Yeast Production

Live Yeast Cultures in Animal Nutrition

Live Yeasts to Help Prevent Clinical and Sub-clinical Acidosis in Ruminants

Live Yeast Cultures in Equine Nutrition for Alleviating Digestive Disturbances

Live Yeast to Aid in the Health of Breeding, Lactating Mother Animals and Offsprings

Yeast Production for Animal Feed

Lallemand's Titan Technology Ensures Probiotic Yeast Stability in Feed Processing



3. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Recent Yeast Innovations

Understanding the Process of Yeast Immobilization

Optimization of Yeast

Boosting Yeast Biodiversity to Facilitate Production of Novel Flavors and Aromas in Beer

Availability of Wide Range of Hops

Yeast Innovations

Australian Researchers Identify a Yeast Isolate for Lowering Alcohol Content in Wine

Scientists Create the Complete, Functional Chromosome of Yeast Cell

Make Way for New Applications

Yeast Cells Engineered for Synthetic Extraction of Artemisinin, a Pre-cursor for Malaria Drug

Functional Technologies Develops Acrylamide- Preventing Yeast for Bakery Products

Yeast-based Cancer Fighting Technology Developed by ApoLife



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Yeast: A Definition

History of Commercial Development

Types of Yeast

Baker's Yeast

Brewer's Yeast

Specialty Yeast

By Form

Liquid Yeast

Compressed Yeast

Crumbled Yeast

Active Dry Yeast

Instant Dry yeast

Reducing Power Dry Yeast

Activated yeast form

Deactivated yeast form

Fresh Yeast

Yeast Production Process

Dissolving

Sterilization

Cooling

Strain Addition

Fermentation

Separation

Purification

Overview of End-Use Applications

Food & Beverage Industry

Alcoholic Beverages

Bakery Products

Nutritional Supplements

Bioremediation

Ethanol Production

Animal Feed

Aquariums



5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Novozymes Unveils New Yeast Platform

PMI Launches Peloton Yeast Feed Additive

Ohly Introduces New Yeast Extract

Biospringer Introduces Springer Organic Baker's Yeast Extract

Pak Group Introduces Bellarise Supreme Instant Dry Yeast

Lesaffre Introduces New Yeast Protein Line, Lynside ProteYn



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Angel Yeast Signs Licensing Agreement with Renaissance BioScience Corp.

Orkla Signs Licensing Agreement with Renaissance BioScience Corp.

AB Mauri Establishes New Division, AB Biotek

Lesaffre Acquires Strasbourg Yeast Extract Food Business of Sensient

White Labs to Commence Production at New Facility

Lesaffre and Meiogenix Sign Collaboration Agreement

Lallemand Takes Over USA Yeast



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 70 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 96)

The United States (19)

(19) Canada (3)

(3) Japan (3)

(3) Europe (50)

(50) France (4)

(4)

Germany (8)

(8)

The United Kingdom (8)

(8)

Italy (4)

(4)

Spain (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (24)

(24) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (18)

(Excluding Japan) (18) Latin America (3)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dhpu3z

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:





Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-yeast-market-analysis-trends-and-forecasts-report-2016-2019--2024---developed-markets-dominate-consumption-while-developing-countries-spearhead-growth-300854299.html

SOURCE Research and Markets