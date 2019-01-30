Global Yeast Industry
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Yeast in US$ Million.
The Global, the US, and the European markets are further analyzed by the following Applications: Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 70 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Associated British Foods plc
- Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.
- Chr. Hansen A/S
- Kerry Group Plc
- Lallemand, Inc.
- Lesaffre Group
YEAST MCP-6
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. OUTLOOK
Market Snapshots
Global Yeast Market Going Strong
Bread and Other Baked Products - The Major Demand Growth Drivers
Emerging Markets and New Products to Drive Growth
Developed Markets Dominate Consumption, While Developing Countries Spearhead Growth
Table 1: Global Bakery Products Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, the US, Europe, Canada, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Lower Per Capita Consumption Offers Huge Market Potential in Developing Countries
Opportunity Indicators:
Table 2: Global Per Capita Consumption (Volume) of Bakery Products by Country: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Global Per Capita Consumption (Value) of Bakery Products by Country: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Global Per Capita Consumption (Volume) of Biscuits by Country: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Global Per Capita Consumption (Value) of Biscuits by Country: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Affordability Factor Spurs Strong Demand for Pastries and Cakes
Asia: A Fast Emerging Market for Bread, and Yeast
Current and Future Analysis
Competitive Scenario
Table 6: Global Yeast Market (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Yeast Production Capacity for Angel Yeast, Lesaffre, AB Mauri, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Global Trade Scenario
Exports
Table 7: World Yeast Exports: Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports by Country (2015 & 2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Imports
Table 8: World Yeast Imports - Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports by Country (2015 & 2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS
Popularity of Functional Bakery Products Augurs Well for Bakers Yeast
Sophisticated Lifestyles Elevate Alcoholic Beverage Consumption, Drive Yeast Demand
Changing Consumer Preferences Boosting Innovations in Brewing Industry
Growing Popularity of Natural Ingredients in Processed Foods Drives Demand for Yeast
Surging Popularity of Probiotic Functional Foods - A Strong Case for Yeast Demand Growth
Customized Yeast Solutions: A Refreshingly New Product Differentiation Strategy
Specialty Yeast Grows in Popularity to Make Cash Registers Ring
Yeast Extracts Find Applications in Reducing Sodium Levels in Food Products
Red Yeast Rice Attracting Negative Attention Due to Toxins and Side Effects
H2S and EC Prevent Yeasts from Generating Widespread Interest in Wine Industry
Filtered Dates Extract: Potential for Replacing Molasses in Yeast Production
Live Yeast Cultures in Animal Nutrition
Live Yeasts to Help Prevent Clinical and Sub-clinical Acidosis in Ruminants
Live Yeast Cultures in Equine Nutrition for Alleviating Digestive Disturbances
Live Yeast to Aid in the Health of Breeding, Lactating Mother Animals and Offsprings
Yeast Production for Animal Feed
Lallemands Titan Technology Ensures Probiotic Yeast Stability in Feed Processing
3. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Recent Yeast Innovations
Understanding the Process of Yeast Immobilization
Optimization of Yeast
Boosting Yeast Biodiversity to Facilitate Production of Novel Flavors and Aromas in Beer
Availability of Wide Range of Hops
Yeast Innovations
Australian Researchers Identify a Yeast Isolate for Lowering Alcohol Content in Wine
Scientists Create the Complete, Functional Chromosome of Yeast Cell - Make Way for New Applications
Yeast Cells Engineered for Synthetic Extraction of Artemisinin, a Pre-cursor for Malaria Drug
Functional Technologies Develops Acrylamide- Preventing Yeast for Bakery Products
Yeast-based Cancer Fighting Technology Developed by ApoLife
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Yeast: A Definition
Table 9: Physico-Chemical Characteristics of Fresh and Dry Yeast (in Terms of Nitrogen Percentage in Dry Matter, Ashes Percentage in Dry Matter, pH (After Rehydration) and Dry Matter Percentage in Yeast
Table 10: Bakers Yeast - Nutritional Data of Fresh and Dry Baker's Yeast in Terms of Fats, Carbohydrates, Proteins, Minerals (as % in Dry Matter) and Vitamins (mg/100g) and Energy Value (as Kcal per 100g of Dry Matter)
History of Commercial Development
Types of Yeast
Bakers Yeast
Brewers Yeast
Specialty Yeast
By Form
Liquid Yeast
Compressed Yeast
Crumbled Yeast
Active Dry Yeast
Instant Dry yeast
Reducing Power Dry Yeast
Activated yeast form
Deactivated yeast form
Fresh Yeast
Yeast Production Process
Dissolving
Sterilization
Cooling
Strain Addition
Fermentation
Separation
Purification
Overview of End-Use Applications
Food & Beverage Industry
Alcoholic Beverages
Bakery Products
Nutritional Supplements
Bioremediation
Ethanol Production
Animal Feed
Aquariums
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Novozymes Unveils New Yeast Platform
PMI Launches Peloton Yeast Feed Additive
Ohly Introduces New Yeast Extract
Biospringer Introduces Springer® Organic Bakers Yeast Extract
Pak Group Introduces Bellarise® Supreme Instant Dry Yeast
Lesaffre Introduces New Yeast Protein Line, Lynside ProteYn
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Angel Yeast Signs Licensing Agreement with Renaissance BioScience Corp.
Orkla Signs Licensing Agreement with Renaissance BioScience Corp.
AB Mauri Establishes New Division, AB Biotek
Lesaffre Acquires Strasbourg Yeast Extract Food Business of Sensient
White Labs to Commence Production at New Facility
Lesaffre and Meiogenix Sign Collaboration Agreement
Lallemand Takes Over USA Yeast
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Associated British Foods plc (UK)
AB Mauri (UK)
Ohly GmbH (Germany)
Angel Yeast Co., Ltd. (China)
Chr. Hansen A/S (Denmark)
Kerry Group Plc (Ireland)
Lallemand, Inc. (Canada)
Lesaffre Group (France)
Bio Springer (France)
Red Star Yeast Company (USA)
Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)
Synergy Flavours Ltd (UK)
Zeus IBA SRL (Italy)
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: World Historic Review for Yeast by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for Yeast by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
By Application
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World Historic Review for Yeast by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Yeast by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Trade Statistics:
Table 17: US Exports of Yeast and Prepared Baking Powders: Breakdown of Export Value (in US$ Million) by Destination Country (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: US Imports of Yeast and Prepared Baking Powders: Breakdown of Import Value (in US$ Million) by Country of Origin (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: US Exports of Active Yeasts: Breakdown of Export Value (in US$ Thousand) by Destination Country (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: US Imports of Active Yeasts: Breakdown of Import Value (in US$ Million) by Country of Origin (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: US Exports of Inactive Yeasts: Breakdown of Export Value (in US$ Million) by Destination Country (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: US Imports of Inactive Yeasts: Breakdown of Import Value (in US$ Million) by Country of Origin (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Breweries Turn to Champagne Yeast for New Flavors
Sorachi Ace Saison
Brewery Gillian
Sundowner
Buzzerekely
Pilsner and Lagered Beer
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Red Star Yeast Company - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 23: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: US Historic Review for Yeast by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: US 14-Year Perspective for Yeast by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Canadian Bakery Products Market: Witnessing Slow but Steady Growth
Trade Statistics:
Table 26: Canadian Exports of Yeast and Prepared Baking Powders: Breakdown of Export Value (in US$ Thousand) by Destination Country (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: Canadian Imports of Yeast and Prepared Baking Powders: Breakdown of Import Value (in US$ Thousand) by Country of Origin (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: Canadian Exports of Active Yeasts: Breakdown of Export Value (in US$ Thousand) by Destination Country (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: Canadian Imports of Active Yeasts: Breakdown of Import Value (in US$ Thousand) by Country of Origin (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: Canadian Exports of Inactive Yeasts: Breakdown of Export Value (in US$ Thousand) by Destination Country (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: Canadian Imports of Inactive Yeasts: Breakdown of Import Value (in US$ Thousand) by Country of Origin (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Lallemand Inc. - A Key Global Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 32: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: Canadian Historic Review for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Japan: A Highly Competitive and Matured Market for Bakery Products
Launch of New Products in Response to Increasing Health Consciousness Sustain Market Demand
Factors Driving Bakery Products Market in Japan
B.Market Analytics
Table 34: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: Japanese Historic Review for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Noteworthy Trends
Manufacturers Look towards Asia for Growth
Competition from China Intensifies
Yeast Industry Locks Horns with Bioethanol Fuels Industry for Molasses
Bakers Yeast Driven by Robust Opportunities for Packaged Bread
Brewers Yeast Driven by Strong Growth in Wine Consumption
European Yeast Trade Scenario:
Table 36: EU (28) Imports of Yeasts (Active/ Inactive) - Breakdown of Volume Imports (in Metric Tons) by Country of Origin (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: EU (28) Exports of Yeasts (Active/ Inactive) - Breakdown of Volume Exports (in Metric Tons) by Destination (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: EU (28) Imports of Yeasts (Active/ Inactive) - Breakdown of Imports (in ‚¬ Thousand) by Country of Origin (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: EU (28) Exports of Yeasts (Active/ Inactive) - Breakdown of Exports (in ‚¬ Thousand) by Destination (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 40: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: European Historic Review for Yeast by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: European 14-Year Perspective for Yeast by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
By Application
Table 43: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: European Historic Review for Yeast by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: European 14-Year Perspective for Yeast by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview of Bakery Products Industry
Artisanal Bakeries Witness Tough Market Conditions
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 46: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: French Historic Review for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
German Bakery Products - An Overview
Largest Producer of Bread and Second Largest Producer of Cookies in Europe
Artisanal Breads Dominate Bread Sales in Germany
Table 48: German Bread Market by Segment (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Artisanal Breads, Industrial Breads and In-Store Breads (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Launch
Ohly GmbH - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 49: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: German Historic Review for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Bakery Products in Italy - An Overview
Zeus IBA SRL - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 51: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: Italian Historic Review for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
UK - A Leading Market for Bakery Products
Britons Re-discover the Joy of Home Baking
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 53: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: UK Historic Review for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Bakery Products Market Remains Stable Despite Economic Vagaries
B.Market Analytics
Table 55: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: Spanish Historic Review for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
Russia: A Potential Laden Market for Bread
B.Market Analytics
Table 57: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: Russian Historic Review for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview of Bakery Products in Select Regional Markets
Belgium
Finland
Switzerland
Turkey
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 59: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Low Per Capita Consumption of Bakery Products Provides Ample Opportunities
Table 61: Per-Capita Bread Consumption for Select Countries in Asia-Pacific (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: Per-Capita Biscuit Consumption for Select Countries in Asia-Pacific (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dry Yeast Dominates the Market
Increasing Adoption of Yeast in Feed Additives to Provide Growth Opportunities
Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Bakery Products Market Worldwide
Growing Influence of Western Culture and Cuisine Drive Market Demand
Unpenetrated and Underpenetrated Countries Offer Huge Market Growth Potential
B.Market Analytics
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Yeast by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Yeast by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Chinese Management Regulations to Boost Growth for Yeast Based Feed Products
Multiple Demand Avenues Drive Growth of the Market
Molasses Availability - A Key Factor for Capacity Expansion
Bright Outlook for the Chinese Bakery Products Market
Demand for Cakes & Pastries, Biscuits Remains Strong in China
Steady Increase of Artisanal Bakeries
Angel Yeast Dominates the Market
Table 66: Chinese Yeast Market (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Yeast Production Capacity for Angel Yeast, Lesaffre, AB Mauri, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Strategic Corporate Development
Angel Yeast Co., Ltd. - A Key Global Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 67: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Chinese Historic Review for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
Fastest Growing Market for Bakery Products in Asia-Pacific
India Offers Immense Market Penetration Opportunities for Bread
Bread Emerges as a Staple Food in Indian Diets
B.Market Analytics
Table 69: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Indian Historic Review for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview of Bakery Products in Select Regional Markets
Australia
Artisanal Bakery Products Continue to Evolve
South Korea
Indonesia
Hong Kong
Malaysia
Philippines
Taiwan
B.Market Analytics
Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview of Bakery Products Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 73: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: Latin American Historic Review for Yeast by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Yeast by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6a. BRAZIL
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Yeast Industry Competes with Bioethanol for Molasses
Overview of Bakery Products Market
Bread: A Mature Segment in the Overall Bakery Products Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 76: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Brazilian Historic Review for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6b. MEXICO
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Mexico - A Major Market for Bakery Products
New Tax Impacts Bakery Products
B.Market Analytics
Table 78: Mexican Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Mexican Historic Review for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6c. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview of Bakery Products in Select Regional Markets
Chile
Colombia
B.Market Analytics
Table 80: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
The Middle East Embraces Convenience Foods
UAE: An Attractive Bakery Products Market for Global Brands
B.Market Analytics
Table 82: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 83: Rest of World Historic Review for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 70 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 96) The United States (19) Canada (3) Japan (3) Europe (50) - France (4) - Germany (8) - The United Kingdom (8) - Italy (4) - Spain (2) - Rest of Europe (24) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (18) Latin America (3)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361279
