Global White Chocolate Market Report 2019
The white chocolate market will register a CAGR of nearly 2% by 2023.
The rising adoption of white chocolate in diverse application sectors will continuously impact the market growth positively. Owing to factors including negligible caffeine content and smoother buttery texture compared to other variants, there has been an increasing awareness about the different applications of white chocolate among the consumers. This will eventually, foster the market growth considerably in the upcoming years.
Market Overview
Rising adoption of white chocolate in diverse application sectors
One of the growth drivers of the global white chocolate market is the rising adoption of white chocolate in diverse application sectors. The growing demand for white chocolate as an ingredient across applications is expected to drive the adoption of white chocolate globally.
Rising demand for substitute products
One of the challenges in the growth of the global white chocolate market is the rising demand for substitute products. The growth of the global white chocolate market is hindered by the rising demand for and popularity of its substitutes such as milk chocolate, ruby chocolate, and dark chocolate.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Vendors in the global white chocolate market have been frequently launching campaigns and promotional activities to attract consumers. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- White chocolate bars - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- White chocolate bulk - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- White chocolate truffles - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing popularity of organic, gluten-free, and vegan white chocolates
- Rising trend of premiumization of white chocolate
- Promotional activities and campaigns featuring white chocolates
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG
- Mars, Incorporated and its Affiliates
- Mondelez International
- Nestle
- The Hershey Company
PART 14: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gktb1x
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
