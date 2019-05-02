Global White Chocolate Market Report 2019

DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global White Chocolate Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The white chocolate market will register a CAGR of nearly 2% by 2023.

The rising adoption of white chocolate in diverse application sectors will continuously impact the market growth positively. Owing to factors including negligible caffeine content and smoother buttery texture compared to other variants, there has been an increasing awareness about the different applications of white chocolate among the consumers. This will eventually, foster the market growth considerably in the upcoming years.

Market Overview

Rising adoption of white chocolate in diverse application sectors

One of the growth drivers of the global white chocolate market is the rising adoption of white chocolate in diverse application sectors. The growing demand for white chocolate as an ingredient across applications is expected to drive the adoption of white chocolate globally.

Rising demand for substitute products

One of the challenges in the growth of the global white chocolate market is the rising demand for substitute products. The growth of the global white chocolate market is hindered by the rising demand for and popularity of its substitutes such as milk chocolate, ruby chocolate, and dark chocolate.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Vendors in the global white chocolate market have been frequently launching campaigns and promotional activities to attract consumers. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

White chocolate bars - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

White chocolate bulk - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

White chocolate truffles - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing popularity of organic, gluten-free, and vegan white chocolates

Rising trend of premiumization of white chocolate

Promotional activities and campaigns featuring white chocolates

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG

Mars, Incorporated and its Affiliates

Mondelez International

Nestle

The Hershey Company

PART 14: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gktb1x



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-white-chocolate-market-report-2019-300842696.html

SOURCE Research and Markets